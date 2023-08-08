“It's been tough to get a win here”: Martin Truex Jr. admits losing out to Chris Buescher in Michigan ‘stings’

Martin Truex Jr. was left with a bitter taste of defeat as he finished second to Chris Buescher from RFK Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race.

The race, which had been suspended due to rain on the previous day, resumed on Monday (August 7), setting the stage for a nail-biting showdown between two accomplished drivers.

Known for his dangerous track record on Mondays, Truex Jr. seemed determined to deliver on that label as he surged ahead with a flying start. The 43-year-old attempted to secure a victory that had long eluded him at the Michigan track. However, it was not meant to be, as Chris Buescher displayed his mettle, securing his second consecutive Cup Series win.

In the aftermath of the intense race, Martin Truex Jr. faced the media with a mix of disappointment and determination. He openly expressed his longing for a win, acknowledging that strategy played a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the race.

Despite the challenges presented by strategic decisions, Truex Jr. and his team showcased their resilience, regaining track position throughout the day due to their impressive speed.

"It would've been nice to get a win today. Strategy kind of shook us up a little bit. We were luckily able to get our track position back all day just because of our speed. That one more stings. It's been tough to get a win here," Martin Truex Jr. said.

Martin Truex Jr. looks forward to emerging victorious in Michigan next year

Despite a bitter taste of defeat, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver remains hopeful and optimistic about the future, aiming to break through the barriers that have kept him from securing victory at this particular venue.

"We've been really good in the past but just can't get it done. So hopefully, maybe next year," Truex Jr. said.

Ironically, just a few days before the FireKeepers Casino 400 race, the 43-year-old had already made an exciting announcement – his return to the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2024 season.

Martin Truex Jr. continues to lead the NASCAR Cup Series standings, with an impressive 799 points after having won three races so far this season.