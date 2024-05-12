“It’s a tough place”: Chase Elliott on "Too Tough to Tame" aspect of Darlington

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott highlighted the tough part of the Darlington Raceway that will make the battle for contention on the 1.33-mile oval a hefty affair. The raceway has often been called "Too Tough to Tame by

The 123rd Cup Series race on the too-tough-to-tame track is around the corner, scheduled to flag off tomorrow, at 3.00 PM ET. 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick is the polesitter for the Goodyear 400 event, courtesy of his blistering fast lap in 28.906 seconds.

On the contrary, Chase Elliott's qualifying run ended poorly as he fell shy of 0.155 seconds against the polesitter and will start his 293-lap run from the rear of the pack in P31.

Ahead of his Darlington run, the #9 Chevy driver laid bare the "tough" part of the high-banked oval which has an elevation of 25 degrees in turns 1 and 2 and 23 degrees in turns 3 and 4. He said (via Carla Metts Gebhart on X):

"It's a tough place, these cars [Next Gen] are so fragile with the way the suspension components are, even now, they've changed a lot. You just can't afford to hit the wall very hard even while defending something, it can ruin your day." (1.42)

"I'm excited to watch"- Chase Elliott opens up on his teammate Kyle Larson's first double-duty

Chase Elliott spoke on Kyle Larson's maiden double duty as the latter eyes to deliver a promising result on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Charlotte Roval.

A double-duty is arguably the most exhausting schedule in the realm of motorsports, wherein the driver has to run the Indianapolis 500, and shortly after wrapping up the open-wheel racing, they have to fly to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600.

Within 24 hours, the driver is required to complete 1100 miles of run, and to date, only the former NASCAR racer Tony Stewart has accomplished that fate. Many have given a shot at double duty like John Andretti, Kurt Busch, and Robby Gordon, among others. However, the 4x Cup Series champion is the only one to complete it.

Elliott highlighted his thought process on his teammate's maiden double duty dash and said:

"Like most people, I'm excited to watch, and I hope that my day is semi light at the 600 so that I can kind of watch some of the race and see how it goes."

The #9 Chevy driver is fresh off two consecutive top 5 finishes and will be eyeing to lift himself from P3 in the drivers' standings.