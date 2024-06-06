"It’s a tough situation to be in": Martin Truex Jr. addresses subject of his future in NASCAR 

Martin Truex Jr. recently addressed a question regarding his future in NASCAR. For the last few years, a trend has emerged for the #19 driver where his future in the sport becomes a question mark in the middle of the season but gets resolved towards the end of it.

This was the case last year as rumors of his retirement kept surfacing until he announced he'd be coming back for 2024. Almost halfway into 2024, similar questions, about his future in 2025, have resurfaced.

In a recent interview with Claire B Lang, Martin Truex Jr. gave his take on this subject.

As Truex was asked whether he has decided what he wants to do about his future and if he expects to have enough time to make a decision, the JGR driver said he was unsure and that time was running out.

“I don’t know yet. We’ll see. It’s never enough time in this sport because you need to start planning for next year like now. It’s a tough situation to be in where I’m at right now, trying to figure out six, or eight months ahead of time. But it is what it is. There’s a lot of people that have to make plans and you don’t want to mess them up. You gotta be looking out for everybody else in these situations," Martin Truex Jr. said.

Kevin Harvick claims Martin Truex Jr. needs to take a call on his future soon

Speaking recently on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour, the retired NASCAR driver claimed that Truex did not have much time to make a call on his future.

"Does he want to race, [or] does he not want to race? And how long is Joe Gibbs gonna sit back and have that controversy of Truex trying to decide am I gonna race again next year? You hear the frustration on TV, on the radio and everything that he’s got going on, so where’s that balance of OK, I’m Joe Gibbs Racing — we just need to end this year-to-year stuff and start to build a stable program," Harvick said.

The former SHR driver claimed that while Martin Truex Jr. can be counted on for being consistent and running up front, at some point, JGR would have to think about rebuilding. Harvick pointed to Hendrick Motorsports when they stopped and rebuilt as well as JGR's #54 car.

Harvick felt that there'll be a time, in Martin Treux's situation, when the constant back-and-forth about operating on a year-to-year basis will have to be addressed.

Harvick claimed that to him, JGR was putting "more pressure" on Truex this year to make a decision earlier so that they can know better and start planning and moving forward.