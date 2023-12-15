“It’s my turn, so enjoy it”: Joey Logano’s cheeky ultimatum to Ryan Blaney going into 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Joey Logano, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion, praised his teammate Ryan Blaney for his title-winning triumph during the NASCAR Awards in Nashville. Blaney succeeded him as the NASCAR Cup Series champion, continuing the title held by Team Penske.

That appreciation came with a cheeky ultimatum to the new champion, with Logano telling Blaney from stage not to relax.

Expand Tweet

He is optimistic to win his third Cup title as well as Team Penske’s third consecutive title in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“We’ll go for three in a row next year. It’s my turn, so enjoy it. My turn’s next year,” Logano was quoted as saying by NASCAR.com.

There’s truth to every sarcastic joke, though, and Logano said he will do whatever it takes to win his third championship in the #22 Team Penske Ford when the next season kicks off in two months.

Expand Tweet

After winning his second Cup title in 2022, a 2023 title defense season was filled with topsy-turvy performances for Joey Logano, who finished 12th in the championship standings. He was not able to advance in the playoffs after a race-ending crash in the Round-of-16 elimination race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Joey Logano believes Ryan Blaney “gonna be tough to beat” in the upcoming years

During the NASCAR Awards, the #22 Ford driver said he was impressed with Blaney’s raw speed in 2023. Logano believes that with the maiden title, his teammate will have a lot of confidence on his side and that he will be a tough driver to beat for a long time to come.

“We’ve all seen the amount of speed that he’s had his whole career, like just raw speed. The kid’s quick as can be. But it seemed like it took a minute for the race-crafting to meet up to the talent that he has. And really, I think in the last seven weeks of what he was able to put together was exceptional — really, really good,” Logano was quoted as saying by NASCAR.com.

“And he put them both together, and now I’ll tell you, he’s gonna be tough to beat for a long time, now that he’s got confidence on his side, he’s done it already. He’s gonna be tough for a long time,” he added.

Catch Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Daytona International Speedway in February.