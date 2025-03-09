“It's unlike anything I've done before”: Katherine Legge makes her honest feelings known on her NASCAR Cup Series debut

British racecar driver Katherine Legge opened up about her NASCAR Cup Series debut at Phoenix Raceway. She told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that driving a Cup car on an unfamiliar oval track is a new challenge in her extensive racing career.

Legge, 44, arrives at Phoenix Raceway following her ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona last month. She will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Live Fast Motorsports as the only unchartered entry in the 37-car field.

Speaking about her Cup Series debut, Katherine Legge said:

"Going out there, first time, having never driven one of these before on a track that I've never driven... on an oval that I have very little experience with. I have done what two oval races in a stock car now? So it's a lot of good experience honestly."

The IndyCar and IMSA SportsCar driver had support from Chevrolet and AJ Allmendinger in preparation for 312 laps of racing around the 1.0-mile track.

"It's a new challenge. It's unlike anything I've done before," she added.

When asked about her goal for the race, Legge said:

"Two things. One, finishing all the laps, and the second thing, minimizing mistakes."

After the qualifying session, Katherine Legge posted a lap time of 28.06 seconds to start last in 37th. William Byron secured the pole position to start alongside Joey Logano in the front row. They are followed by Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry, and Erik Jones.

With Legge set to debut, she becomes the first female driver to start in the premier series since Danica Patrick in the 2018 Daytona 500. She is also the 17th woman to achieve the feat.

Katherine Legge reveals admiration for Hendrick Motorsports star

Katherine Legge during practice for the Shrines Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

In an interview with Speed Freaks, Katherine Legge shared her thoughts on Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson. She admired Larson for driving competitively in different racing series, including the IndyCar Series and Chili Bowl.

Ahead of their race at Phoenix Raceway, the 44-year-old British racecar driver said:

"I'm intimidated and obsessed. I saw him [Kyle Larson] drive at the Chili Bowl, and I'm like, ‘You are my hero.’ He's just one of those drivers with, like, an innate sense of being able to do it. Like, it's just a talent. Some of us learned it more." [12:03 onwards]

She also applauded Larson's natural talent, saying:

"It's just a range of how much is natural talent and how much of it is learned. And I think a certain amount of it can be learned if you work hard enough at it. But if you have his level of natural ability and you work at it, then you're special. I mean, he has the same initials as me, you know, I just want, like, a tenth of his talent."

Katherine Legge and Kyle Larson met up in the Chili Bowl last January. She debuted in the indoor midget racing event while Larson won his third Golden Driller trophy, tying fellow NASCAR driver Christopher Bell.

While Legge has yet to announce an Indy 500 entry, Larson will attempt the Memorial Day weekend double (Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600) in May.

