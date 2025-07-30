“It’s such a vibe”: Danica Patrick dons pink bikini in recalling recent Europe trip

Danica Patrick shared a picture of herself on Instagram as she reflected on her experiences from her recent vacation. The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver appeared to be sitting on a boat in the picture.Patrick made plenty of history during her racing career and continues to be a popular figure in the racing sphere as a commentator in various motorsports. The 43-year-old competed in NASCAR from 2012 to 2018.After enjoying a vacation in Europe, Patrick posted a picture of herself in a pink swimsuit on Instagram. She wrote in the caption:&quot;I don’t know why I ever leave Europe in the summer. It’s such a vibe. The food, architecture, weather, water, pace of life, lack of tipping, and chemtrails. Haha. I did lose my phone while I was there, and credit cards and ID…. 8 days with zero technology. If I didn’t respond to a message, it’s lost in the cloud…. Like I am here in this picture… and where I wish I still was!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDanica Patrick is very active on social media, posting frequent updates and opinions on her latest pursuits and interests. Patrick has over 1 million followers on Instagram and 1.8 million followers on X. She uses her accounts to share a variety of posts that reflect her personal life, interests, and impressions from her profession.Danica Patrick opened up about crying while announcing her NASCAR retirementDanica Patrick announced her retirement from full-time NASCAR racing in November 2017 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, where she became emotional while announcing her decision. She shared that the 2018 season would be her final one in motorsports.Patrick expressed gratitude to those who supported her career and admitted that despite usually being tough, this announcement brought out her emotional side. She acknowledged the importance of the moment, showing vulnerability while thanking sponsors and team members for their opportunities and support throughout her career. She said ahead of the 2017 season finale at Homestead:“Have you ever said the things you don’t ever want to say out loud? Things that are sad? It's hard to say things out loud. Period. I was just emotional. You see me as really (expletive) tough. You see me with my ‘tough’ face on. I’m not talking about emotional (expletive). The only emotional (expletive) that you see me talking about, makes me mad. Here I am with a different emotion, and I’m showing you that,Danica Patrick explained that her decision to retire was because racing &quot;wasn't in her heart anymore&quot;. She described how she loved the progression of racing—improving, finishing better, and winning—but felt that this opportunity to grow was slipping away.