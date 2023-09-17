“It’s our year. Nothing to stop us at this point”: Denny Hamlin dominates Bristol Night Race, looks fired up for championship contention this year

Looking to shake off the monicker of one of the best drivers in NASCAR to have never won a championship, Denny Hamlin seems to be ready for the 2023 championship challenge. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver proved a point at Bristol Motor Speedway after taking a trip to victory lane in dominant fashion.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race saw the 42-year-old have immense speed at the 0.5-mile-long track, with no other driver able to keep up with him. Sealing the very first NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs round with a win in the final race, Denny Hamlin is sure to be pumped up going into the Round of 12 next weekend.

While big names such as Kevin Harvick and 2022 champion Joey Logano were eliminated from the title bid this year, Hamlin might be the one to capitalize on arguably his best opportunity to date. Leading a total of 142 laps during the 500-lap-long event, the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver further elaborated on his performance so far and what is yet to come.

He said in an interview with NBC Sports:

“So happy about the way we’re running. Can’t wait to keep going. It’s our year. I just feel like we’ve got it all put together. We’ve got the speed (at) every single type of race track. Nothing to stop us at this point.”

With the first race of the Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 going live next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, it remains to be seen how far can Denny Hamlin keep his momentum going.

"I welcome any fan to want to come to the dark side": Denny Hamlin urges NASCAR fans to boo him

Talking about the reaction of the crowd as he crossed the checkered flag in P1 at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, Denny Hamlin seems to have a unique take on the scenario. Hamlin spoke about the topic in a post-race press conference and urged any fans who would like to boo him in the future.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said in response to a question by Bob Pockrass:

"They think they bother me but clearly it's having an opposite effect so, I welcome any fan to want to come to the dark side."

Watch Denny Hamlin continue to work towards the all elusive Cup Series championship this year as the sport heads to Texas Motor Speedway next Sunday for the first race of the Round of 12.