“It’s what you’re measured by”: Joey Logano sends a clear message on his unshakable Championship mindset to build a legacy

Joey Logano’s goal is simple ahead of the Round of 8 of the 2025 playoffs. He wants to win the championship. The Penske icon has won three already, but as long as he drives race cars in NASCAR’s top-tier series, the goal, says Logano, is always going to be the same.It’s about three weeks before the final four contenders for the championship are decided. Logano’s comments surfaced on X through a clip from his recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.“I am as simple-minded as it comes when it comes to what the goal is. It's always to win the championship,” Joey Logano said. “It doesn't matter what you did last year, it doesn't matter how many (championships) you have. The goal is still the same, and you have to do whatever it takes to get there.”“Until I am done driving race cars, that is forever going to be the goal. No matter the format, no matter anything else, the goal is always to win that because that is the biggest prize, period. Hands down, the championship is what it's all about. It's what you're measured by at the end of your career,” he added.Logano is currently ranked eighth in the playoff standings with 4008 points, 24 behind the cutoff line. 32 races into the season, the reigning series champion has amassed six top-fives and 10 top-10s besides a trip to the victory lane back in May (Texas Motor Speedway).Next up for the Cup Series veteran is the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Logano happens to be the defending winner. Ryan Blaney, the only other driver from the Penske camp who has made it to the Round of 8, will enter the 267-lap event ranked second on points.Joey Logano stands by NASCAR’s elimination-style playoff formatThere have been talks about changing the current playoff format for quite some time now. Some think that the 3-3-3-1 segment doesn’t really credit the most deserving driver throughout the 36-race season.In fact, last year, Joey Logano bagged the titular win with an average finish of 17.1, the lowest of any champion in the series' history. On the other hand, Kyle Larson, who won a series high six races, didn’t even make the Championship race at Phoenix. Logano defended NASCAR’s points format during a post-race interview at Charlotte last Sunday. He said,“The playoffs create drama. It creates storylines. It creates awesome moments like that. I don't understand what people don't like about it. I really don't get it.”Noting Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen’s victory at the ROVAL, Logano continued,“If you don’t have cutoff races and things like that, what are you even talking about today? How Shane waxed everyone’s butt? That’s what you want? I'm just saying, this playoff format is wicked.&quot;Joey Logano is now prepping for this coming weekend’s race, also the inaugural event of the Round of 8 segment. Fans can watch the race live on USA (October 12, 5:30 pm ET onwards) or listen to its exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.