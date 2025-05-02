"It was not a smooth one": Kyle Busch speaks out on JGR exit as Joe Gibbs, and Dave Alpern weigh in on his legacy

NASCAR released a video on its YouTube channel on Friday, May 2, to celebrate Kyle Busch's birthday. The video also shed light on his incredible 15-year stint with Joe Gibbs Racing, and his exit from the team in 2023.

The video featured the likes of Joe Gibbs, Dave Alpern, and Brad Keselowski sharing their thoughts about how the driver evolved from a rowdy, aggressive driver, to an elder statesman.

"The departure was just not a smooth one, not a great one," Busch said on his departure from Joe Gibbs Racing. (5:20-5:30)

Busch had to leave JGR in 2023 due to a multitude of factors, including a lack of sponsorship from Mars Inc., which pulled out of NASCAR in the 2022 season. The team could not secure a replacement sponsor for Busch, and he made the move to Richard Childress Racing.

Joe Gibbs and Busch developed a great relationship with each other while working together, but made the decision to part ways in 2023. Dave Alpern, president at JGR, weighed on Busch's legacy with the team and how he evolved with Gibbs.

"I think coach (Joe Gibbs) was the perfect leader. There was mutual respect there of the greatness of each other, coach and Kyle. Kyle appreciated coach letting him be rowdy, but also pushing him back whenever needed, I think it was a really good balance," Dave Alpern said about Joe Gibbs and Kyle Busch. (4:45- 5:00)

"Over the years, I think his personality and everything, he has adjusted over the years, particularly with the family, from a young guy, single, having a go at everything, to being a family guy," Joe Gibbs explained. (5:45- 5:55)

Busch won two NASCAR Cup Series Championships, as well as a total of 56 Cup Series races with the team. He won eight Cup races in his first season with the team itself. No JGR driver has ever been as successful as Busch; his No. 18 became iconic in the sport after achieving numerous accolades.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares his journey from rowdy to an elder statesman

Kyle Busch was famous for his rowdy character, aggressive behaviour, and his witty statements during interviews. His wife, Samantha Busch, highlighted how fatherhood changed Busch into the individual he is today.

"I have seen Kyle change since becoming a dad in many ways. There is a whole other element when you have to bring your child to the victory lane, and that was something so special."

"When Brexton won the Tulsa Shootout, he had tears in his eyes. It was amazing as his wife to see that softer side of him... Behind closed doors, he is loving, funny, attentive, and outgoing. I think that is the person who I have always gotten to see," Samantha Busch said. (6:00- 6:10, 6:45-7:00)

Samantha also praised Kyle for being a great dad, teaching their children racing, running around them, and being so happy seeing them succeed.

"I think this version of Kyle is very different from the version we inherited in 2008," Dave Alpern said about Kyle Busch. (7:20-7:30)

Kyle Busch then answered when asked if he wants to be remembered by Kyle or Rowdy. He said both as the rowdy phase built him to what he is today and whatever he has achieved.

