"It sounds like there was a miscommunication": NASCAR YouTuber reflects on Mike Wallace's public disagreement with Steve Phelps

NASCAR YouTuber Eric Estepp reflected on the disagreement between Mike Wallace and Steve Phelps, the president of NASCAR, after the former was denied the opportunity to race in the Daytona 500. On Monday, January 13, Mike Wallace revealed that despite initially receiving direct approval from Steve Phelps based on a phone conversation, NASCAR had decided to deny him a position in the Daytona 500 but also the NASCAR and Xfinity Series.

Reflecting on the turn of events, Youtuber Eric Estepp discussed the standards required to partake in a NASCAR race and highlighted Wallace's absence from the track as being a possible reason behind him being denied an opportunity at the Daytona 500.

Estepp also that Wallace had been talking to the wrong people who had served him this misinformation and that he should not have announced his involvement in the tournament before receiving confirmation.

"I feel bad for Mike Walllace...It sounds like there was a miscommunication across the board, it's a shame that Mike Wallace will not be able to make a serious attempt," Estepp said (6:40 onwards).

Mike Wallace rose to prominence after his NASCAR Series debut in 1988 at the Daytona International Speedway and was a consistent racer participating in over 200 Cup Series races. He also has 2 NASCAR wins under his belt (1993 and 2003), which were the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Unfortunately, his racing career did not take off in the approaching years, prompting him to pursue a career in sports commentary.

Kenny Wallace supports Mike Wallace after the latter was denied Daytona 500 participation

Mike Wallace's brother Kenny, who was also a successful racecar driver, opened up on his brother Mike being denied an opportunity to drive at the Daytona 500. In a conversation posted on his YouTube channel earlier, Kenny revealed the moment when Mike broke the news about NASCAR's decision about his Daytona 500 seat, saying:

"I received a call from Mike this Monday at around 3, and his voice sounded very dejected, he's embarrassed. But the headlines are right. Mike received a phone call from Elton Sawyer, and Elton said, 'Mike, we're disqualifying you, not just from the Daytona 500 but anything in NASCAR...Listen, all I could do it be a supportive brother. I told him, 'Mike, deep breath, keep your head up high'," Kenny said.

Kenny has been consistently supportive of his brother and also defended him from critics earlier, who disapproved of Mike being allowed to participate in the Daytona 500.

"Would not expect anything less out of you, Nick. You’ve always been a negative reporter," Kenny wrote, in response to criticism from a critic.

The brothers grew up with a mutual love of motorsports. Their father was a local dirt track racer, fuelling their dreams of a career in racing.

Mike had started racing in short-track competitions and honed his skills from grassroots racing. Gaining prominence in the industry when he participated in the ARCA Racing Series, Mike Wallace made his NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series in 1990. Throughout the years Mike has raced in 197 NASCAR Cup Series and 497 Xfinity NASCAR series.

Meanwhile, his brother Kenny Wallace had a memorable debut as he was named Rookie of the Year in 1989 after racing at Martinsville Speedway. Kenny has also been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.

