  • “It still makes me angry”: Shane van Gisbergen reflects on his ‘personal mistake’ that led to his Watkins Glen loss to Chris Buescher last year 

By Palak Gupta
Modified Aug 05, 2025 18:26 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Source: Imagn
Shane Van Gisbergen at Phoenix Raceway on Nov 9, 2024. Image: Imagn

Road course ace Shane van Gisbergen recently voiced his deep frustration losing at Watkins Glen last season after dominating the day ahead of the 90-lap NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday (August 10).

At the 2024 Go Bowling at The Glen, van Gisbergen led nearly the entire race and overtook the field on an overtime restart. He nudged Buescher aside at Turn 1 to take the lead but lost control exiting the Bus Stop on the final lap. He clipped the inside wall, went wide in the inner loop, and Chris Buescher seized the moment to slip past and win by less than a second.

Speaking to Dustin Long, the 36-year-old reflected on his loss to Buescher despite dominating the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen International road course.

"That race still gives me the sh*ts when I make, like a personal mistake like that. Still makes me angry to think, I threw that one away myself, especially after how good of a day that was, we had the fastest car all day and then to do that," Shane van Gisbergen said.
"I really wanna go there and make no mistakes and have a fast car and try and execute all day, which we have been doing on road courses and be good to continue doing that," he added.
Van Gisbergen has won every NASCAR Cup road course race this season except at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The Kiwi driver started in 6th place and led 23 laps of the 95-lap event but battled grip issues during the race, finishing in sixth place.

However, in June, he swept both Xfinity and Cup races at the Chicago Street Race and then won at Sonoma Raceway from pole. He is now tied with several NASCAR legends with four road‑course wins and is within striking distance of Jeff Gordon's record of nine wins.

Shane van Gisbergen's rookie season sees three NASCAR Cup wins so far

Shane van Gisbergen dominated NASCAR road and street courses in his debut full-time NASCAR Cup season. He has claimed three Cup wins, the first coming at the Viva México 250 in Mexico City. Van Gisbergen started from pole, led 60 laps, and won by the largest margin in a road‑course Cup race (over 16 seconds) since 1979.

Three weeks later, he swept the Chicago Street Race weekend. He won the Xfinity race on Saturday, then led 26 of 75 laps to take the Cup race and became the first driver since 2016 to win both races from the pole on the same weekend. The three-time Supercars champion also won at Sonoma Raceway the following weekend. He led 97 of 110 laps from pole in Trackhouse Racing's No. 88 Chevy and survived multiple restarts to seal the win.

However, Shane van Gisbergen has not been able to land a single top-10 finish outside of his impressive performance on road and street courses.

Edited by Luke Koshi
