“It sucked”: JJ Yeley opens up on his ‘horrible’ Talladega result with Spire

JJ Yeley was 'super disappointed' after Friday's Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway. The journeyman driver returned to the Truck series for the first time in five years.Yeley last competed in the Truck Series in 2020, driving the No.00 Toyota Tundra with Reaume Brothers Racing at Dover Motor Speedway. Following a part-time schedule in the Cup Series, the 49-year-old partnered with Spire Motorsports to make a one-off race at Talladega.He got behind the No.7 Chevy and had a mid-pack start at 16th, but was able to finish fourth in both stages. However, Yeley faded to a 13th-place finish by race end.Reflecting upon the same, Yeley spoke to NASCAR reporter Peter Stratta and said,&quot;It sucked. It was horrible. I mean. Yeah, just super disappointed the Delaware Life Car, the thing had a ton of speed, 4th in both segments. Just, you know, just kind of work with teammates and was, say, riding, but just trying to get idea what these trucks didn't draft, what I needed to do. You know, there's a lot of switches to play with and then you know....we had good speed.&quot;&quot;I mean to get back to 13th is kind of amazing because back the last of the group, but again, just super disappointing because you know, I could've just rode where I was and easily finished fifth. Thought that was the goal for this team and obviously it wasn't my goal either, but took a chance at it and didn't work out,&quot; he added. [0:56 onwards]NASCAR fans came in support of JJ Yeley after his driver ratings was revealed in the NASCAR 25 video game. He was one of the many drivers who'd received poor ratings that apparently didn't reflected their actual skills.JJ Yeley to sit out of Cup Series race at TalladegaJJ Yeley posted his best finish of the season at last weekend's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Driving the No.44 Chevy for NY Racing team, Yeley started in 37th, but survived a wreck-filled event and finished 30th on the running order. With multiple drivers wrecking out, Katherine Legge was the only driver behind him at checkered flag.Despite the result, the veteran driver won't be competing in Sunday's Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The race has four part-time cars on the entry list and NY Racing team isn't one of them.Austin Hill enters the fray with Richard Childress Racing, while B.J. McLeod will take over for Katherine Legge in the No.78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevy. Casey Mears and Anthony Alfredo are the two others drivers competing under open teams.JJ Yeley is slated for one more race this season. He'll return to the cockpit in the finale race at Phoenix Raceway, which also happens to be his hometown event.