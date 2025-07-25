“It sucks”: Chase Elliott’s teammate makes feelings clear about Dover race after losing NASCAR Cup Series points lead

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman had a decent finish at Dover Motor Speedway last Sunday. However, their teammate William Byron was involved in a multi-car crash during the 400-mile race. Following that, during a post-race interview with JaySki.com, Byron expressed his frustration over the incident.

The #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver had a decent qualifying session, securing a spot among the top five drivers in P5. Meanwhile, his teammate Chase Elliott won the pole position. Byron had a strong command of his position and ended stage one in P4 and stage two in P6. But things went south for the HMS driver in the final stage of the race. While running for sixth place with eight laps to go in the 400-mile lap race, he was involved in an accident.

William Byron failed to steer clear of the crash and got wrecked, sabotaging his chances of landing a solid finish. Byron finished in P31, while Chase Elliott was in P6, making him the leader in the Cup Series points table with a 16-point lead over the former. Reflecting on the same, the #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver stated:

“Last weekend (was) a tough one. We ran basically in the top five all day just to get involved in someone else’s mess at the end." (via JaySki.com)

“It sucks, but we have to move on and focus on Indy now. We obviously have the speed, just need the finishes at this point. I think we’ve shown how strong we are with having no practice in Dover and running up front all day. We have a long practice this weekend since we’re back on the oval, which will be nice to really get the car dialed in,” he added.

Chase Elliott ranks at the top of the Cup Series points table with 702 points, one win, 12 top-ten finishes, and seven top-five finishes in 21 starts this season. Meanwhile, Byron fell to P2, Kyle Larson ranks 3rd, and Denny Hamlin ranks fourth, after securing his fourth win of the season.

“They’ve got to figure out”: NASCAR insider on Chase Elliott's pit stop blunder at Dover Motor Speedway

Despite clinching the pole position at Dover Motor Speedway, the former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott lost his chance to secure his second win of the season. Following that, on the latest episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Kevin Harvick expressed his views on the same alongside his co-hosts Mamba Smith and Kaitlyn Vincie.

During the race, Elliott had a pit stop mishap with the jack failing to support the car completely. This led to an additional 15 seconds to his pit stop, and he lost his lead to Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell. However, after losing several spots, Elliott recovered and wrapped stage two in P4.

Reflecting on the same, Kevin Harvick told his co-hosts (via YouTube):

"Well, the pit crew had a mishap right there, and it cost him the win or a shot at the win. He had control of the race at that point. But the one thing that I want to point out is that Chase Elliott always talks about needing to qualify better. This race, qualifying was rained out, so he had the track position to start and it put him in a position to dominate. They’ve got to figure out how to qualify better. They score a lot of points; they’re grinders. They overcome things like this." [22:17]

Chase Elliott led over half of the 400-mile race with 238 laps led. Furthermore, he aims to follow this pace at the crown jewel, the Brickyard 400, this Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

