William Byron was left dejected after his day ended in a DNF at Dover. Byron was involved in a big wreck incited by Zane Smith as he made contact with Bubba Wallace, who further made contact with the #24 of the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Dover was the first DNF of the season for Byron, who has already won 3 races this year. Notably, Byron has won 9 races since the start of last year.

Dover could've been his fourth win of the season, given the fact that he started in third place, but things panned out differently. After his race ended, Byron was left pretty disappointed with the way the day went for him.

"It sucks. Looks like the #23 got sideways or got hit in the left rear, came across the racetrack and we were there. Just sucks," Byron told FOX NASCAR.

He mentioned how they were "super tight back in traffic" and couldn't pass which eventually led to the end of the race for him.

"Wish we could've got through traffic better, just kinda ruined our day once we got there," he added.

William Byron differs from Kyle Larson as per Kyle Petty

There are many things common between William Byron and Kyle Larson. Both drive for Hendrick Motorsports, both are top drivers and both win a lot of races. But there's one quality that Byron has which Larson doesn't.

This was something that former driver Kyle Petty recently described. As per Petty, even though Larson is a race-winner, he isn't a team-builder.

"If I’m going to build a franchise, I’m going to build a team, I’m going to build it with a William Byron. I’m going to go win races with Kyle Larson, but Kyle Larson’s not a builder. He’s just going to come in and win a bunch of races. But when he leaves, and my car isn’t good, and I don’t have a guy with the talent of a Kyle Larson, I’m not going to run well. William Byron’s going to leave the company a better place," Petty said of Byron and Larson as per ON3.

With his performance over the past year and a half, his 2023 championship run, his age factor, and his affiliation with the largest NASCAR company, William Byron's career can only become better.

And even though every once in a while he'll have a result like he had recently at Dover, there's no denying that William Byron is a great in the making.