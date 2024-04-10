"It didn't take long for security to come up"- Ryan Blaney's spotter recalls hilarious sandwich-throwing incident at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney's spotter Tim Fedewa reminisced upon a hilarious sandwich-tossing moment at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that revoked his NASCAR Hard Card momentarily.

Fedewa used to spot for former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, but when the latter announced his retirement from the sport in 2023, he switched to becoming Blaney's spotter,

During his days with Harvick, Fedewa used to bring extra sets of sandwiches sponsored by Stewart-Haas Racing's then-backer, Jimmy John’s, to share with his team and fellow spotters. However, unlike normally handing the sandwich to the other person, Fedewa did a calculated throw of it. Things were going smoothly until one of his fellow spotters dropped the catch and the sandwich fell from the 150-foot-high pagoda's roof.

The incident happened in 2017 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, following which NASCAR officials revoked his hard card and Fedewa called in to arrange for an extra spotter, saying:

“Send somebody up here. They took my hard card."

Moving forward, the ninth Cup Series weekend is around the corner and Ryan Blaney is prepping up for his maiden win this season. On the other hand, his spotter went down memory lane, rejoicing about the infamous sandwich-throw incident at IMS, saying (via Davey Segal on X):

"It was a perfect pass...it went right through his hands."

Tim then drew parallels, correlating his childhood days in the trailer park and his reaction to the missed sandwich catch, adding:

"I used to live in a trailer park when I was little kid and once in a while I hit a golf ball just to see where it would and if it make any noise upon landing. When it made a big noise...I would put my hands over my head. That's what I did as soon as it [sandwich] went through his hands."

"It didn't take long for security to come up there."

Ryan Blaney gears up for his maiden win this season with new spotter Tim Fedewa

As Kevin Harvick parted ways with competitive racing, Fedewa switched the paddock and moved to spot for the 2023 Cup Series defending champion. The current season has witnesse Ryan Blaney and Tim Fedewa putting in some strong performances and portraying hopes of another title this year.

The season-opener Daytona 500 ended with a dismal DNF, but the next race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway saw him securing the P2 spot and missing the victory to Daniel Suarez by a whisker margin of 0.003 seconds. From his eight 2024 Cup Series starts, Ryan Blaney has raked in four top-5s and four top-10s, with a total of 57 laps led.

His strong footing into the season has placed him fifth in the drivers' the highest for any Team Penske driver.

