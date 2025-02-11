Racing legend Mario Andretti shared his confidence in Kyle Larson to complete one of the toughest challenges in motorsports. Larson will attempt 'The Double' again this year and race in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Larson's first attempt in 2024 was cut short after bad weather. When asked if Larson could be the next driver to complete both races during the latest episode of NASCAR Live, Andretti said:

"Oh, he could, I guarantee it. If anybody could, he could." (17:40 onwards)

"I look back...I just love being in a race car and I never got enough. I mean, let's face it, I did, I raced in Europe on Saturday and then I came to America to race on Sunday...I'm one of those guys who can never get enough of it and...It takes pure desire, only pure desire to do it. It makes no sense otherwise."

The Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 are held during Memorial Day weekend and no driver has ever won both races. Moreover, only five drivers in history have attempted the Indy-Charlotte double.

Mario Andretti's nephew John Andretti first attempted the feat in 1994 and others including Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson later tried the challenge. Stewart is the only driver who completed all 1,100 miles in 2001.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion will again race with Arrow McLaren in the 2025 Indy 500 before flying to Charlotte to compete in the Coca-Cola 600.

"I’ve honestly dreamt about for a long time" - Kyle Larson on Big Gator win

Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws 30-lap race and took home the Big Gator trophy at Volusia Speedway last Saturday. Larson won $20,000 in Silva Motorsports' No. 57 sprint car on the final night at Volusia Speedway.

"This has just been a track that’s historically and statistically been probably our weakest. To cap off the week with a Big Gator is something I’ve honestly dreamt about for a long time just because of how bad we’ve been here," Larson said.

Kyle Larson will return to the NASCAR Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports at the 67th Daytona 500 this week. The No. 5 Chevrolet driver has 39 wins in the series over 12 years but is still looking to win the Daytona 500. Larson has four top-10 finishes at the 'Great American Race' with one pole position in 2022.

The speedweek at Daytona International will begin with the single-race qualifying on Wednesday, February 12, followed by the Duel races to decide the starting position. The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 16, at 2.30 pm ET.

