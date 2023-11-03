"It takes two to tango": John Hunter Nemechek talks about not ‘making enemies’ after reaching out to Sammy Smith ahead of Phoenix showdown

In the wake of a controversial incident at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek is making efforts to mend fences with his fellow competitor, Sammy Smith.

The 19-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Smith, found himself on the cusp of qualifying for the Xfinity Series Championship 4 field last weekend. After starting from pole, he needed a victory to secure his spot.

Smith's prospects seemed promising after a stellar start to the race when he led for the initial 147 laps. However, things took an unfortunate turn following a late restart.

Nemechek, Smith's teammate and already a qualifier for the Championship 4, executed a late block in turn one. This effectively closed the door on Smith's chances of contending for the win. Smith, understandably frustrated, expressed his disappointment, stating:

"He didn't want to make any enemies... He definitely made one."

In a recent interview with Speedway Media leading up to Saturday's Xfinity race, John Hunter Nemechek was questioned about whether he had reached out to Sammy Smith after the Martinsville race. Nemechek stated:

“I’ve reached out and that’s really all I can say. It sucks that Joe Gibbs Racing doesn’t have two cars here to try and compete for a championship. Everyone has, I guess, different views on the situation or whatever it may be. All in all, I’ve reached out, I’ve tried to talk to Sammy (Smith) and that’s kind of it.”

When pressed about whether he would continue his attempts to communicate with Smith, John Hunter Nemechek signaled a desire for resolution. He said:

“From my perspective, you continue to try. It takes two to tango.”

John Hunter Nemechek wants Sam Smith to win the Championship race in Phoenix

Looking ahead, the 26-year-old was queried about the probable rift between himself and Smith, and if that affects his outlook for the upcoming race in Phoenix.

In response, Nemechek acknowledged the importance of avoiding animosity between the two teammates. also imagined a win-win scenario for him and his team where both the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers end their seasons on a high. He said:

“You definitely don’t want to make enemies, right. We all know Sammy’s (Smith) is going to be fast here. He’s going to have a shot to go win the race. It would be awesome if we can win, but if not hopefully a JGR car is in victory lane. If I run second and am able to win the championship that’s still success in my opinion.”

Heading into the Xfinity Series Championship Race in Phoenix, John Hunter Nemechek will compete against Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Cole Custer for the title.