"It takes zero talent to wreck people": NASCAR executive on how Truck Series drivers should have "known better" during championship race last weekend

A lot has been said and done since NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racing concluded last Friday. The championship finale in Avondale, Arizona was poised to be conquered by four drivers as the year came to an end.

Carson Hocevar, Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, and Ben Rhodes were going up against each other when a late race turn of events caused the result of the race to completely swing around. With Heim and Hocevar getting into a tit-for-tat match of their own, Joe Gibbs Racing's Grant Enfinger lost out as Ben Rhodes clinched his second title last weekend.

The NASCAR fraternity including fans as well as experts came to a common conclusion about what the race as a whole signified, and it was not good. An event plagued by careless moves, wrecks and extended periods of caution meant a sour taste was left in the mouths of everyone watching, no more so than Enfinger himself.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competitions recently broke his silence on what has been obvious for almost a week now, and told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"It's unfortunate that the race unfolded at the end the way it did. We hold all of our series, especially the national series and drivers to a much higher standard. I will say, not to make excuses, some of them are young, they should know better at this point in their careers. it takes zero talent to just go in there and wreck people, anybody can do that."

Corey Heim penalized after triggering NASCAR Truck Series championship upset

Corey Heim was held in violation of the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct, specifically the 4.4.B & D section of the sport's rulebook in light of his retaliation towards Carson Hocevar last Friday.

According to the governing body, Heim was in violation of the following rules:

Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race or championship.

Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

Any actions deemed to compromise the safety of an Event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of Competitors, Officials, spectators, or others.

The championship finale, a talking point over the past week, has been put forth as an example of what the sport needs to avoid going forward, taking Xfinity Series as well as Cup Series finales as benchmarks.

Carson Hocevar, one of the drivers to have instigated the issue last weekend, has also been under immense criticism in the sport, particularly due to his graduation to the Cup Series next year.