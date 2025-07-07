"It was time to wrap up that relationship”: Trackhouse Racing owner opens up on parting ways with Daniel Suarez following four-year run

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks recently opened up on parting ways with Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 99 Chevy Camaro. It’s not clear where Suarez is headed next, but Trackhouse is doing everything it can to help the driver find his next stop in the NASCAR Cup Series.

This marked the first time that Marks provided a public statement about Suarez’s exit. The Monterrey native is currently in his fifth season with Trackhouse, so the decision was perhaps not easy to make. Detailing the same during a press conference in Chicago, Marks said,

“Daniel’s been a huge part of this company for four and a half years now. And when we sat down and looked at our, kind of mapped out our three-year and our five-year plan and sort of the sponsorships and kind of like everything that we’re trying to accomplish over the next really five years of the company, we just got to a point where we felt like that relationship had beared a lot of fruit for us but it just was time to move on.”

NASCAR is a sport where the number of wins a driver delivers in a season determines their future in their respective teams. Reflecting on the same, Marks further added,

“It’s just this isn’t a sport where you do the same thing forever. And as we grow, we just felt like it was time to wrap up that relationship.”

19 races into the season, Daniel Suarez sits 29th in the championship standings with 307 points to his name. He has amassed one top five and three top-10s with 14 laps led. 2025 marks his ninth season as a full-time Cup Series driver.

“I’m pretty sure it was both ways”- Daniel Suarez pinpoints the lack of chemistry during his final stint at Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez also spoke about his split with Trackhouse Racing, the team that led him to his first-ever Cup race victory at Sonoma back in 2022. That day, he made history by becoming the first Mexico-born driver to win a Cup Series event.

However, Suarez has been winless since February 2024, and his relationship with Trackhouse hasn’t been as cordial as it used to be. Stating the same, the Chevy icon said,

“There have been several situations in the last eight months, 10 months, that I just haven’t felt like I used to. Sometimes when you don’t have that feel, there is just no chemistry anymore.”

“It’s like being in a relationship but just living together because you bought a house together. It just didn’t feel good anymore. I’m pretty sure it was both ways,” Suarez further explained.

Daniel Suarez will now prepare for next week’s race, the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, July 13, the 110-lap race will stream live on TNT Sports (3:30 pm ET onwards) with radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

