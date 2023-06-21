“It took my brain a while to get back” - Frankie Muniz opens up about returning to racing in the NASCAR ARCA Series 

Driving for High Point Racing in 2022, Frankie Muniz made four starts and finished in the top 10 three times. Tim Huddleston is the owner of High Point. In the West Series, Trevor Huddleston, his son, drives Car No. 55 full-time.

Frankie Muniz is second in the point standings after six of the 20 races of the season, 13 points behind Jesse Love. Despite the fact that they are both rookies, Love came into 2023 with two ARCA Menards Series West titles and two victories in the main series. Muniz made his sole appearances on an oval in a stock car in four pro late model starts at the start of 2023.

"The racing is just so different from what I had ever done, keep in mind, I haven't raced anything in 14 years until this year. So it took my brain a while to get back into the world. The racing is different because it's so much closer."

"The racing is just so different from what I had ever done, keep in mind, I haven’t raced anything in 14 years until this year. So it took my brain a while to get back into the world. The racing is different because it’s so much closer." Muniz told the media ahead of racing in Berlin.

Frankie Muniz finished a decent 11th in the first race of the season at Daytona after spending the majority of the race inside the top 10. He recovered from an early spin at Phoenix Raceway to place sixth. Then, at Talladega Superspeedway, he rebounded from an incident in which his racecar's kill switch was unintentionally activated during a pit stop to finish ninth. Muniz's own expectations were altered as a result.

Berlin is a distinctive short track as well. The 0.438-mile racetrack is not inspected by automakers for team simulators and does not have a backstretch wall. There are no NASCAR national series races held at the track.

As a result, Frankie Muniz's preparations deviated slightly from Chris Buescher, a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. Muniz was sixth in the race on Saturday and will compete in his next ARCA race on June 24 at Elko Speedway in Minnesota.

"It was honestly the most amazing feeling I’ve ever had in my life" - Frankie Muniz opens up about becoming a racing driver

On June 17 in Ottawa County, racing driver Frankie Muniz made his Berlin Raceway debut. He began racing in the middle of the 2000s, winning the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, California.

In 2006, he then competed in the Formula BMW series, and from 2007 to 2009, he took part in the ChampCar Atlantic Championship.

"It was honestly the most amazing feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Muniz commented on his racing experience.

He was forced to cease racing due to an injury in 2009. Muniz joined Rette Jones Racing and is now operating the #30 Ford Mustang. He's in excellent company because NASCAR owns the ARCA Menards Series, which many people view as a pit stop on the way to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Muniz has become a national favorite thanks to his great acting career, as was evident on Saturday when he earned the highest applause from spectators during driver introductions. His attention is still on the track, despite the commotion.

