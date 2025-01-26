"It totally blew me away": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy reveals how he 'knocked it out of the park' with his marriage proposal

Amy Earnhardt, the wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently revealed how the former Hendrick driver proposed to her. Junior and Amy got engaged in 2015 and married on New Year's Eve in 2016. They're parents of two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

In a conversation with Kenny Wallace on January 16, Amy Earnhardt recalled the turn of events that eventually culminated in the NASCAR legend proposing to her in a church in Germany. She said that Earnhardt Jr. at the time was working with a lot of facts and a historian from North Carolina to trace the roots of his family in Germany.

She said that a JRM employee, Martin, who was originally from Germany, suggested Earnhardt Jr. to take a trip to the country. This prompted the former #88 driver, his sister Kelley, her husband L.W. Miller, and Junior's then-girlfriend Amy to set out for the European nation.

Amy said Junior had made appointments with people in the courthouse to look at all the documents to find his ancestry and their place in Germany. They arrived at a small town of around 500 people, and after spending the first day exploring the place, they were scheduled to go to a church the next day.

As they got into the church, Amy Earnhardt was walking and exploring, she turned around to find Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his knee as she stood near the altar.

"I literally just look at him like, 'What? Are you sure?' He starts going through his whole speel, Kelley is crying already, and then he gives me the ring. And then we had a few moments afterwards as Kelley and LW and Martin all walk out. I am like, 'Are you sure-sure? Are you sure?' Up until that moment we'd had so many conversations about not getting married that I never thought it would happen and I was okay with that and we were there for the ancestory. So it totally blew me away, but he really knocked it out of the park," Amy recalled [52:40 onwards].

Amy Earnhardt once revealed how Dale Earnhardt Jr. warmed to the idea of marriage

During a 2018 interview with Graham Bensinger, Amy Earnhardt revealed how Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s mindset on getting married changed. She mentioned that for several years, Junior said that while he didn't want to get married, he did want to have kids. Following this, Amy told Jr. that she was content with his decision to get married, but would be unwilling to have children if they weren't married.

Talking about how the two-time Xfinity Series champion changed his stance on marriage as the two tied the knot the same year, Amy said (via Graham Bensinger's YouTube channel):

"I think because he realized how important it was and how important family was, and that is kind of the starting element of it. And he wanted to do all of that right," Amy Earnhardt (2:50 onwards).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt got married in December 2016 at the Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina.

