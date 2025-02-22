"It is the truth and I love it": NASCAR champion Justin Allgaier shows strong support for his wife Ashley’s 'zero again' advice

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier has fully supported his wife Ashley's noteworthy advice about cherishing achievement to the fullest when possible, as a new season embarks with a clean slate. The JR Motorsports driver registered a double duty for the Dale Jr.'s team -at the Daytona 500 and the United Rental 300 hosted by the historic Daytona International Speedway.

The Illinois native made a one-off start in the Cup Series for JRM, and could make future appearances in NASCAR's Premier level; but he is thus far, booked for a full-time Xfinity Series slate. He posted a P9 and P18 finish at the NCS and NXS events at Daytona, respectively, and is now headed for the second weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

During the race weekend briefing, the defending Xfinity Series champion talked about Ashley's 'great piece' of advice, conveying that no matter how big of a driver he is, everything would reset when the season-opener clash kicks off at the 2.5-mile oval. Thus, his wife told him to savor triumphs while he can.

“I had a great piece of advice from my wife (Ashley Allgaier) … It is the truth, and I love it. She said, ‘Enjoy the championship while you can because when you get to Daytona, you’re a zero again.’ She said, I don’t mean you personally are a zero, but she said you have zero points when you get to Daytona. Like, they don’t give you an extra five bonus points at Daytona because you won a championship last year. You start over just like everybody else," Allgaier said (via NASCAR).

Allgaier piloted the #40 Traveller's Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro in the crown jewel race, which emerged through a joint effort between Dale Jr., his sister Kelley Earnhardt, and country songwriter Chris Stapleton.

What Dale Jr. said before Justin Allgaier debuted JRM's car at the Daytona 500

The Daytona International Speedway is a superspeedway, hence, triumphing on the drafting track requires mastery in fuel efficiency, tire conservation, strategy, and whatnot. Nonetheless, what Dale Jr. advised his star driver Justin Allgaier was the opposite of fuel conservation, to "mash the gas" at the crown jewel race.

The reason behind Junior's all-in approach could be attributed to the initial jeopardy Allgaier and JRM faced when he couldn't lock his spot through the single-car qualifying. However, after the #40 driver punched his Daytona 500 ticket after posting a ninth-place finish in Duel 1, Junior revealed his authorization, outlining that if they were to lose the race, it'd be on gas, not on talent.

"I am lobbying for the rest of the weekend with Greg Ives (Allgaier's crew chief) to let him (Justin Allgaier) mash the gas on Sunday. We're going to the front," Dale Jr. said via Dirty Mo Media.

"If we lose the Daytona 500, it'll be because of fuel mileage," Justin Allgaier's boss added.

Dale Jr.'s champion driver will embark on the second race weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway ranked 10th in the Xfinity Series.

