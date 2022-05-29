"It wasn’t a mistake" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. says NASCAR's yellow-flag fiasco at All-Star Race was 'all intentional'

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the Hall of Famer, expressed his displeasure with the yellow flag NASCAR waved right as Ryan Blaney was about to cross the finish line on Sunday’s All-Star Race. The two-time Daytona 500 winner believed that throwing a yellow flag was intentional to create the late-race drama.

In a recent episode of "Dale Jr. Download" podcast, Earnhardt Jr. talked about what happened at Texas Motor Speedway during the final lap.

He blasted NASCAR for intentionally creating the drama. The 47-year-old believes the caution for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s car just brushing the barrier and getting back up straight was thrown unnecessarily to stir up drama.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said:

"It wasn’t a mistake. It was all intentional. They were looking for any reason to throw a yellow flag. And if you’ve seen the replay of the 47 car go up there and brushing the wall, he brushes the wall momentarily and then comes down the back straightaway fine.

"And he’s one of the last cars on the race track. There’s nobody behind him in danger.”

He continued by saying:

“So they were looking for any puff of smoke, any irregular issue going on to have a yellow flag in that last lap. We shouldn’t be doing that. I don’t know how you can say that’s a mistake, like somebody tripped over the button.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made a comment on Jimmie Johnson's first Indy 500 appearance

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently spoke about his former teammate Jimmie Johnson. Johnson will make an appearance at the Indy 500.

Earnhardt Jr. stated that Johnson knows his limits and nobody is going to tell him how to approach the race. Earnhardt Jr. expressed his opinion on Johnson’s chances in the Indy 500.

He said:

“I’m a little bit nervous because he seems to be pushing to the max, everything. Every time he is on the track, it’s like he is on the edge. I am full of anxiety that, you know, he’s going to push, push, push too hard, and something might, somehow that might put him in a bad situation. He’s got so, so close a few times already this month to some bad situations.”

Jimmie Johnson will be making his Indy 500 debut on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

