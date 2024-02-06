"It wasn’t wrong what Ty Gibbs did": Kyle Petty on JGR driver's altercation with Joey Logano during 2024 NASCAR Clash

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs and Team Penske's Joey Logano did not kick off the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on the best terms. The young #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver and the former Cup Series champion were seen exchanging blows on the track at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before arguing later outside their cars.

Both drivers had their perspectives on who was in the wrong during the third running of the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. While Ty Gibbs thought it was 'hard racing' and a product of the 'Bullring-style' track, Joey Logano felt like the youngster 'used him up all the way to the wall'.

Former NASCAR driver and a veteran in the sport, Kyle Petty recently gave his thoughts on the altercation between the two drivers. Petty said in an analysis video uploaded by NASCAR on YouTube:

"We saw Ty move Joey up. Did we ever see Joey moving anybody up? Yeah, I think we have. So if you do it, you can’t complain about it. I’m sorry, you can’t complain about it. Old-school drivers would do it to each other and never complain about it."

He added:

"These guys do it to each other and whine about it, tweet about it, put it up on Instagram, and put it up on TikTok. The world has to know somebody did something wrong to me. It wasn’t wrong, what Ty Gibbs did."

Where did Ty Gibbs and Joey Logano ultimately finish?

While Joey Logano managed to bank a solid finish after the exhibition race sitting in P4, Ty Gibbs' luck on the track seemed to run out pretty fast. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was seen spinning after Bubba Wallace managed to push Kyle Larson into Gibbs' rear bumper.

The resulting spin ended the young driver's chances of a top-10 finish, with Gibbs managing to hold on to P18.

The rivalry between the two drivers does not seem to be dying down however, as the regular season-opening race at Daytona in two weeks is certain to reignite fires that might settle over the coming week. The iconic Daytona 500 is slated to go live on Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 pm ET.