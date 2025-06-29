“It was wild”: Chase Elliott looks back on breaking winless draught in front of home fans

Chase Elliott secured a dramatic victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, marking his first win of the season and snapping a 44-race winless streak. Elliott made a thrilling last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski to claim the win.

The race was competitive and chaotic, featuring 46 lead swaps by 13 drivers and multiple accidents that took out several of the heavy hitters. Elliott led nine times for 41 laps and benefited from a crucial push from Bowman in the last laps.

By winning at Atlanta, Chase Elliott also continued the Elliott family legacy in NASCAR. Bill Elliott's five wins at Atlanta made the family's history that much better; thus, Chase's second victory continues the family legacy at one of NASCAR's top tracks.

Elliott spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after the win, saying:

"Yeah, it was wild. You know, got just a couple really good situations off of four and had a really big shove there and into one. I think I got two for one there with a couple to go that got me by, I forget who, and then the 45 and that got me to third. And I'm not exactly sure what happened, but somehow or another, Alex got to third or got me to second, I'm sorry. And I couldn't really tell how that happened. And when I saw him in my mirror, I thought, well, you know, that's better than somebody else."

Chase Elliott has cemented a career based on consistency, performance, and perseverance. He has accumulated 20 wins, including several road course wins and a championship in 2020, since his debut year in the Cup series.

Known for his smooth driving style and race craft, Elliott is still positioned at the top echelon of the sport. His Atlanta win in 2025 confirmed his elite status among drivers with the ability to perform under pressure, especially in his home state.

Chase Elliott claimed stunning win in his hometown NASCAR race

Chase Elliott’s victory at Atlanta not only broke his long drought, but also reaffirmed his status as one of NASCAR’s elite drivers. The win also helped him advance to the next round of the In-Season Challenge and highlighted his resilience and skill in high-pressure situations.

“Unbelievable! How about that? Are you kidding me? I never in my life. This is unbelievable. Thank you guys so much. What a special car. It was a lot of fun. This right here is something I’ll never forget,” he said post-race via TNT.

The enthusiastic response from the crowd and Elliott’s heartfelt celebration underscored the significance of winning at a track so close to home, making it a defining moment in his 2025 season

