"It will fix so many things": Denny Hamlin circles drag and horsepower in recent suggestion to NASCAR on superspeedway racing

Denny Hamlin recently shared his take on what he would suggest NASCAR to do to improve superspeedway racing. After the Daytona 500, the JGR driver gave his suggestions on Actions Detrimental, where he also raised the issue of luck-driven races on plate tracks.

Ad

After he expressed his frustrations on having come close to winning his fourth Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin proceeded to share his suggestions to NASCAR.

“If I could just throw out my suggestion is NASCAR to please, please, please get drag out of these cars. Reduce spoiler size please. I just think that we have got to get drag out of these race cars. It will fix so many things. I believe it will fix a little bit of the fuel mileage races that we have. Yes, you're always going to have want to have the least amount of time on pit road but it will allow us to pull out of line when we get moves to get runs," the 44-year-old said. [31:33]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hamlin claimed that addressing the drag issue will allow for drivers to not be 'so stuck' to the racetrack when they feel the need to hammer the car in front to make a pass. He said they could do it by pushing through air instead of pushing the bumper.

"I think that getting a large chunk of drag out of these cars, reducing the horsepower back to what we had before, I just want to see us do something different to put the sport back in it and take luck back out of these prestigious events," Denny Hamlin mentioned. [32:30]

Ad

He claimed that at present, what's happening in NASCAR is that all of their prestigious events, like the Daytona 500 are 'luck-based.' And unless that factor is taken care of, Denny Hamlin said the sport won't 'reach legitimacy.'

Denny Hamlin rants about luck factor in superspeedway races

Speaking on the post-Daytona 500 episode of his podcast, Denny Hamlin went on a passionate rant about the luck factor in superspeedway racing. The 23XI Racing co-owner claimed that he spends 'so much money' to make sure his drivers have the best cars that can compete for wins. But because the races are now largely decided by luck, it all comes undone. Hamlin said:

Ad

"It's just such a f**king crapshoot now. I hate that what is supposed to be our most prestigious race, the showcase of heroes, is luck. It is luck and I don't care how else you want to say it." [9:05]

The 44-year-old claimed it's luck because drivers now have to avoid the wrecks at the end of the race. He emphasized that he has become 'really really agitated' with the state of superspeedway racing in NASCAR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"