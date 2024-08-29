“It will be a good time”: Kyle Larson excited for December trip to Australia with High Limit Racing Series

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson recently announced that he will compete in High Limit Racing's sprint car event at Perth Motorplex in Australia. The event scheduled from December 28 to 30 will be High Limit Racing's first time hosting a race in Australia.

Larson drives the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. He recently won the Brickyard 400, a coveted NASCAR event at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Elk Grove native co-owns the High Limit Sprint with his brother-in-law and World of Outlaws veteran Brad Sweet. He said in a recent interview (via FloRacing):

"I'm really excited to (visit) that side of Australia. I've never been to that side of the country. It will be a good time."

Larson will race under the banner of Jason Pryde Motorsports, a race team based in Western Australia that competes in Sprint Car Racing and Australian Trans-Am.

"I was really reliant on Brad Sweet, he had spent a few weeks down there this past season racing in Perth," Kyle Larson said. "So, I relied on him to find who would be the best available car owner for me to get lined up with. Everyone has said all sorts of good things about him as well as his equipment, so I'm really excited to get there and meet Jason and his team and get to race his awesome stuff and hopefully have a fun, successful week of racing there in Perth."

The event offers a winner-takes-it-all purse of $100,000. Will the reigning Knoxville Nationals winner be able to assert his dominance in Australia? Only time will tell.

Renowned journalist reveals Kyle Larson's challenge in the hunt for the regular season championship

Kyle Larson races against Tyler Reddick during the FireKeepers Casino 400 last year. (Source: Imagn)

NASCAR is just a race away from hosting the Round-of-16 opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick currently leads the field on points. The Toyota pilot owns 823 points, 17 points ahead of Kyle Larson, who is ranked second in the Cup Series standings.

In a recent episode of The Teardown, The Athletic's Jeff Gluck discussed Larson's chances of beating Reddick in the regular points battle and said:

"Let’s say Reddick doesn’t win, let’s say Reddick gets a top five. Well, if you’re Kyle Larson, you’re like, 'Well I’m pretty great at Darlington too.' You still got to make up 17 points. If Reddick gets stage points and Reddick finishes respectively, where are you gonna make those points up? That’s a problem, right? You’re kind of hoping Reddick is just off."

In his 13 starts at Darlington Raceway, often nicknamed the "Lady in Black", Larson has two top-10s and six top-5s, including a win in September last year. Reddick has never won at Darlington yet. However, he does have a top-10 and three top-5 finishes there.

"Larson and Reddick are two of the guys that are really exceptional at Darlington, so you would think it comes down to them," Gluck added.

Fans can watch this week's race from 6 p.m. (ET) onwards on USA Sports and NBC Sports. Live radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

