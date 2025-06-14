"It will be nice to have a break": Shane van Gisbergen keeps expectations 100% real for NASCAR's landmark Mexico race

NASCAR is all decked up for the milestone points-paying race in Mexico City, and Shane van Gisbergen is undoubtedly one of the top bets to make a mark in the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 event. The Trackhouse Racing driver with a storied background of ace performances in the road courses, which involve turning left and right, is set to compete in his No. 88 Chevrolet at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, June 15.

In his rookie season with Justin Marks-owned organization, van Gisbergen, the three-time Supercars champion, will look to seal the deal for his playoff run in NASCAR's abroad outing to Mexico. The 36-year-old made headlines in 2023 when he won his debut race in the Cup Series at the inaugural Chicago Street Course race.

While his teammate, Daniel Suarez, has taken the spotlight for this landmark race, van Gisbergen is also looking forward to a chance to turn right after several oval races.

"Everyone expects us to perform on road courses," van Gisbergen said in a recent media availability via Cup Scene. "Not that we have been hanging out for it, but the ovals have been a big learning process the last couple of months. It will be nice for sure to have a bit of a break and races on the types of courses I’m used to which means turning right."

Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #88 Safety Culture Chevrolet, - Practice for Viva Mexico 250 - Source: Getty

The historic Mexico City race will be the second road course outing for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. In the year's first left-right turn race, van Gisbergen looked poised for a maiden win of the season after dominating the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. However, the Chevy driver had to settle for a sixth-place finish.

"I'll be okay there": Shane van Gisbergen weighs on the 'advantage' he might possess in Mexico City

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open - Source: Getty

In the same interview, Shane van Gisbergen was also asked if he would have an advantage over his fellow racers primarily from oval tracks. He said:

"Well, you’d hope so. I know I’ll be good at them, but having an advantage, no. Other people have been there before and the unknowns, the air and how different the cars will feel with no downforce and stuff, are big. I don’t think it’s an advantage, but I certainly know I’ll be okay there."

Although van Gisbergen has been struggling to find his footing in the stock cars, he won three Xfinity races before transitioning to full-time in the Cup Series. The Supercars champ drove for Kaulig Racing and took home three road course triumphs last year.

In the end, it is safe to say that Shane van Gisbergen is one of the strongest bets to triumph at the famed Mexico City track.

Fans can catch the historic race live in action on Amazon Prime on Sunday, June 15 at 3 p.m. ET.

