“It will take time”: Shane van Gisbergen sets the record straight on his desperation to improve on Ovals

Shane van Gisbergen has addressed recent speculation surrounding his form on oval tracks as he gears up for NASCAR’s 41st All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Speaking to the media ahead of the weekend, the rookie driver admitted that adapting to oval racing has been tougher than expected.

The questions around Shane van Gisbergen’s oval struggles aren't just buzz—they're real. Notably, the three-time Supercars Champion isn’t dodging it.

"It will take time and I’m not trying to force it or get desperate. Just going to keep working and building." he said. (via Speedway Digest)

The 36-year-old clarified that while there’s progress behind the scenes, it hasn’t fully translated into results yet. He’s working on getting better at qualifying, adjusting to quick practice-to-qualifying transitions, and improving car placement mid-race. However, he emphasized that there's no panic.

The next big test for Shane van Gisbergen will be Friday night’s All-Star Open, where he’ll compete for one of three coveted spots in the $1 million All-Star Race main event. To make it in, van Gisbergen must either finish in the top two or win the fan vote, where he currently ranks in the top five.

The North Wilkesboro All-Star weekend features a new 250-lap format, a shift from the previous 200-lap setup. It includes a competition break around Lap 100 and a potential promoter’s caution before Lap 220. For van Gisbergen, this race represents more than just a shot at a cash prize—it’s another opportunity to find footing on an oval and show the paddock what he can do.

The 2025 version of the All-Star format also emphasizes manufacturer performance. Shane van Gisbergen will represent Chevrolet, which will compete head-to-head with Ford and Toyota in a special Manufacturer Showdown. It’s another layer of competition, but also another chance for van Gisbergen and his team to shine on a national stage.

Van Gisbergen will line up in the All-Star Open, a 100-lap race for those not already locked into the main event. Only the top two finishers and one fan-voted driver will advance. Practice time is short, and with limited oval experience.

Oval learning curve slows Shane Van Gisbergen's Cup Series momentum

Shane van Gisbergen’s first full-time NASCAR Cup Series campaign has been a mixed bag. He’s shown flashes of brilliance on road courses but has struggled to find consistency on ovals. Despite a standout sixth-place finish at Circuit of The Americas, his results on traditional NASCAR ovals tell a different story.

The 2023 Chicago street course winner joined the Cup Series this year after dominating in Supercars, where he racked up 80 wins and 46 poles. But in NASCAR, the shift to ovals has been steep. At Phoenix, he advanced from 33rd to 19th during Stage 2, only to get taken out in a multi-car crash not of his own making. In Las Vegas, issues piled up—a spin, a flat tire, and a drive-through penalty—leading to a 34th-place finish. Speaking to media, van Gisbergen didn’t sugarcoat the situation.

Shane van Gisbergen said, “I feel like we've showed a lot of promise but we have nothing to show for it, really. COTA was a good day but on the ovals we've really struggled and we've had a lot of accidents and they haven't really been our fault.” He continued, “It's really tough results-wise but I see a lot of potential and speed. Just got to put it together and get to the end of the races and things will start clicking for us, I think.” (via Speedway Digest)

So far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Shane van Gisbergen ranks 35th in the standings with 138 points, 330 behind the leader. In 12 starts, he has one top-10 finish, three DNFs, and an average finish of 26.8.

