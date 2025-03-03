“It won’t be long”: Kyle Busch sends a strong message for victory after season-best result in COTA

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch recently shared his thoughts on his performance in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Despite having one of the fastest cars on track, Busch was unable to end his winless streak at the reconfigured road course. However, the former champion remains confident that a return to victory lane is on the horizon.

Starting from P8 at COTA, Kyle Busch quickly moved into contention and led an impressive 42 laps. However, his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Christopher Bell, remained close behind in the closing stages. Despite having a strong advantage, Busch's lead was erased by a late caution, allowing Bell to close the gap. With six laps to go, the JGR driver overtook Busch and ultimately secured the victory.

Following the end of the race, Busch, who secured a season-best P5 finish, reflected on the outcome of the race for his #8 team and expressed his confidence in knowing that victory lane isn't far beyond reach.

"Led the most laps, and had the best car all day. #RowdyNation deserved that one. If we keep doing what we’re doing, it won’t be long." RCR's #8 driver wrote on X

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle 'Rowdy' Busch is one of the most decorated drivers in the sport's history. The Nevada native has amassed 232 victories across NASCAR’s top three divisions. His 63 Cup Series wins rank ninth on the all-time list, and he also holds multiple records in both the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch had a tense history at COTA, with last year’s on-track incident spoiling Busch’s race and leading to a heated exchange on pit road. This time, Bell approached the battle differently. After securing the win in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, he admitted to being cautious while overtaking Busch, ensuring a clean move to avoid another confrontation.

COTA winner Christopher Bell opens up on careful racing with Kyle Busch: “We know what happened last year”

Joe Gibbs Racing's #20 driver, Christopher Bell, managed back-to-back victories after winning at Atlanta last weekend and securing a P1 finish in today's race. However, despite his triumph, Bell revealed that when it came to passing Kyle Busch in the final laps, he adopted a more 'cautious' approach so as to not repeat the happenings of last year's race at COTA.

"Whenever Kyle was leading I was just trying to be so cautious, obviously, we know what happened last year. I didn't want that app and I wanted to pass him clean and he was just doing such a good job at running his race and he could get off the corner just good enough that I couldn't get inside of him but there I started you know peaking a nose and he bobbled and allowed me to get out front," Bell said in a post-race interview

This year's Daytona 500 winner, William Byron and pole sitter Tyler Reddick completed the podium after securing P2 and P3, respectively.

