"It worked against me": Jimmie Johnson gets real about personal cost of NASCAR dominance

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has opened up about how all that success he achieved in the sport worked against him. Johnson is one of only three drivers with seven NASCAR Cup Series titles, alongside Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. He earned five of those back-to-back between 2006 and 2010.

During a recent appearance on the Business of Sport podcast, the 50-year-old shared the cost of winning races and explained that while he worked hard and always stayed professional, people sometimes saw him as boring.

"I think it worked against me and from total fan popularity and transcending the sport like some other names. I took my job very seriously. I trained like an animal. Had a very polished, straightforward approach. Always took the high road, even when I had to bite my tongue, and it was difficult. And I was labeled vanilla, a corporate, robot," Jimmie Johnson said (30:15 onwards)

"Some people said I was too nice or I was too good, and I found a lot of it to be complimentary. So I just kind of smiled and just kept going on about myself," he added.

Today, where athletes build their brands on social media, the two-time Daytona 500 winner further added that he was not the kind of driver who made headlines.

Jimmie Johnson also holds the most wins by any NASCAR driver at five tracks, including Dover (11), Charlotte (8), and Texas (7). He retired from full-time racing in the Cup series after 2020 and now races part-time for his team, Legacy Motor Club (LMC).

Jimmie Johnson's team sues fellow NASCAR Cup team

Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR Cup Series team recently filed a lawsuit over a deal to buy one of the charters from Rick Ware Racing (RWR). On April 1, LMC claimed that it had agreed in March to buy the charter so it could add a third full-time car in 2026. RWR, which said it needed money, later backed out of the deal.

"Despite having a binding deal in place, RWR wants to back out. It has told Legacy that it will not, under any circumstances, close the parties' transaction. Legacy has tried to talk sense into RWR, to no avail," the court statement by LMC read.

According to the Athletic, LMC claimed that he deal was final, while RWR is said to have believed that the sale was for 2027, not 2026.

LMC currently fields two full-time Toyota Camrys for drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones. The team's one and only win in the Cup Series since its debut three years ago came at the 2022 Southern 500 by Jones in the No. 43 car.

Meanwhile, Johnson took over majority ownership of LMC in January this year, he now co-owns the team with New York-based financial firm, Knighthead Capital Management. Maury Gallagher, who was the former majority owner, took on an ambassador role with NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

