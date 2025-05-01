“Its not off the board”: Cleetus McFarland gives honest opinion on NASCAR Cup Series entry in the future

Cleetus McFarland, the media personality turned ARCA driver, recently commented on the prospect of joining the Cup Series for a race. His mentor, Greg Bifle, and he had a conversation about a potential Cup Series debut as early as the 2027 Daytona 500, but McFarland still believes it’s early in the timeline for him.

McFarland is driving the #30 with Rette Jones Racing and made his ARCA debut at Daytona. He followed up his performance at Daytona with a top-ten finish at Talladega despite missing a spring valve. McFarland is expected to race at the Busch Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 11.

Kevin Harvick, the NASCAR legend for his podcast Harvick Happy Hour, asked the internet personality what his next steps were going to be after his impressive performance at Talladega. McFarland gave a very thoughtful response, where he spoke about a conversation he had about this with his mentor, Bifle. He said he could debut at the Great American Race in 2007, but admitted it could still be early for him.

"But in just this one season, you and I have both watched several people shove their way into Cup and look like fools. And I originally, when I called Biff, I'm like, I just, you know, I want to race Cup. I'm like, he's like, well, you got to do this and this. And I think our original goal was the Daytona 500 2027. And I'm not saying that's off the board. But like, now that I know just a smidge about NASCAR, I still think that that might be too early. Because them guys are on a whole 'nother level."

McFarland was born as Lawrence Garrett Mitchell in Nebraska. He is a major name in the world of automotive and motorsport content. His YouTube channel boasts an impressive four million subscribers and a total of 1.77 billion views as of April 2025. His channel is renowned for its high-energy car-building videos, drag racing, and coverage of major motorsport events.

Cleetus McFarland brings in 70,000 viewers during his top 10 finish

Cleetus McFarland made headlines during his second ARCA Menards Series start at Talladega Superspeedway by finishing 10th and drawing a massive online audience. His live onboard camera attracted approximately 70,000 viewers on NASCAR's YouTube channel, showcasing his ability to bring new fans and significant attention to the series.

"10th place finish for Cleetus McFarland! 70k viewers watching his in-car camera on NASCAR's YouTube channel. Big content weekend for NASCAR/ARCA."

Starting 24th in the #30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing, McFarland overcame engine issues and narrowly avoided a major wreck to secure his first top-10 finish in the series.

The race itself was eventful for McFarland, who had to dodge a late-race incident involving Michael Maples' #99 Chevrolet, which nearly sent McFarland spinning. Demonstrating quick reflexes and wit, he credited his sleeveless racing suit for helping him escape the crash.

