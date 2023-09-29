“It’s full kill mode”: William Byron and team on their playoffs strategy heading into NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway

William Byron advanced into the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after stealing the win with a late-race charge at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend. Despite booking his spot in the next round, the #24 team will not be taking it easy in the next two races.

Byron admitted that the #24 Hendrick Motorsports team was relieved to end the Round of 12 with a trip to the victory lane. This removed any anxiety or doubts over being above the cutoff mark in the upcoming races at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Roval.

"We are definitely relieved..." Byron said to NASCAR SiriusXM radio. "about Talladega and Charlotte, it's definitely a huge relief during the week. To be able to go throughout your week and not think about 'How many points do I need at Talladega? How am I gonna avoid the crashes?' and all those things."

Even with a victory in his pocket, William Byron will not be settling for a decent result over the next couple of weeks as he is gunning to win both races. There will be no change in mindset after the Texas win as he hopes to deliver the best result.

"There definitely is that mindset but I'd say when we get to the racetrack It's full kill mode and trying to win races and trying to be the best. That's just how we perform the best we can. So definitely nothing changes on Sunday," he added.

Byron has two top-five finishes from 11 starts at the 2.66-mile oval in Alabama and managed to avoid the last-lap chaos to finish seventh in the spring race earlier this season.

Catch William Byron live in action in the Yellawood 500 this Sunday, October 1 at 2 PM ET.

William Byron's crew chief confident of winning any race post-Texas victory

The #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy driver started his 2023 season with a bang, winning three races and solidifying himself as a title contender. However, the #24 team seemed to lose momentum over the summer.

With the recent victory at Texas, William Byron's crew chief Rudy Fugle reiterated his faith in the #24 team as he reckons he has the best driver, team, and pit crew to win any session across a weekend on any track.

"We feel like we can win any session, that's what we talked about this weekend. Whether it is a practice, a qualifying, or a race. We have the car, the driver, the team, the pit crew to win any session. We kind of get off here and there and we don't win every session but we have the capability. If you give us a chance there's no race that we can't win," he said on SiriusXM radio.

Although William Byron might not be the outright quickest driver on the track, he has managed to win races with late-race charges to the front combined with brilliant racecraft.

With his series-leading sixth win of the season, Byron brought home the 300th NASCAR Cup Series win for Hendrick Motorsports last weekend.