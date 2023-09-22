“It’s a little annoying if I’m being real with you guys”: Joey Logano did not like Netflix crew following him around at Bristol

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has shared his reservations about being the focal point of an upcoming Netflix documentary series.

While Logano, like many, appreciates the insight that such series provide, he confessed to finding the experience a tad intrusive.

Over the past few months, the NASCAR garage has witnessed a surge in camera crews, all in the service of producing a documentary series chronicling the playoffs, set to premiere on Netflix in the coming spring.

However, Joey Logano, who was recently eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs Round of 16, took to the airwaves on SiriusXM NASCAR radio to weigh in on the pros and cons of this venture.

"It's okay, it's a little annoying if I'm being real with you guys. Who wants a camera following you and a microphone listening to everything you got," Logano confessed.

Logano's apprehension hinges on the lack of editing control. He expressed his concerns about the final product that will be released as a documentary and the possibility of painting a distorted picture, a scenario that understandably rattled the seasoned driver.

"And the way this Netflix thing is, we don't have editing rights. So, what they get and what they use is totally up to them," he cautioned.

While he appears to be calm when it comes to carrying himself in front of a camera, the threat of misrepresentation looms large for Joey Logano.

"So that part is really concerning for me. Not that I'm worried I'm gonna say the wrong thing, it's that they're gonna use it in a different context than what it actually was," he divulged.

Joey Logano feels wary about too much being divulged in the Netflix docu-series

Logano, a man of measured privacy, expressed concerns about the extent of access granted to the crew. He asserted:

"I don't wanna open my doors to everybody about everything. I'm a little private about my family and things like, I don't want them in my house and know where I live and watch me brush my teeth in the morning. No."

While the Team Penske driver is willing to share glimpses of his professional life, he's wary of divulging too much. He said:

"You can watch me go to work and we'll do a couple things with the family, that's fine. But there's gotta be a little bit limitations here. I guess it just seems a little weird," he mused.

As the NASCAR Netflix series takes shape, it remains to be seen how Joey Logano's concerns will be addressed and whether this venture will provide an authentic glimpse into the world of NASCAR racing.