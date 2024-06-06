After NASCAR announced that it had acquired the lease to manage the historic Bowman Gray Stadium, rumors have been swirling that the quarter-mile oval will host the season-opening Clash in 2025.

The flat asphalt oval in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is one of NASCAR's most legendary venues and is dubbed as the 'Madhouse'. The historic venue is now home to the Whelen All-American Series, with rumors suggesting the Cup Series will visit the oval for the Clash.

NASCAR's three-year contract with the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the Clash has expired. The premier stock car series could potentially return to Bowman Gray Stadium, which houses an oval with the exact same specification.

The regulars at the Madhouse are excited at the prospect of seeing higher-division drivers take on the quarter-mile oval. In a recent interview with Flo Racing, Burt Myers, a 95-time race winner at the track, said:

"It would be exciting, wouldn't it, I've seen some of the stuff that's so-called leaked out and you hear the rumors and stuff. I've asked a couple of people that I feel like kind of know what's going on and I know its being talked about for sure." [at 0:30]

Many drivers believe that the homecoming will help the new generation of fans learn more about the sport's history.

"I speculate we're gonna see some higher-tier NASCAR divisions. I mean why wouldn't they, why wouldn't you go back to where you started..." Jason Myers suggested. [at 1:05]

John Holleman IV, a 25-time race winner at the quarter-mile oval, said that the Cup Series' return to the Bowman Gray stadium provided a perfect opportunity for the old and new fans to embrace the sport's history together.

"Too make sure they understand what the roots of NASCAR is. I think it's a really cool that we're trying to combine the old and the new together and just kind of bringing everybody together in one place, back to where it started," Holleman added. [at 2:44]

Bowman Gray regulars highlight potential issues for NASCAR's return

Although the prospect of NASCAR's return to the Bowman Gray Stadium has the fans excited, there are several concerns regarding the facility. The stadium can house only 17,000 fans, compared to an average of 50,000 fans in attendance at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

"I think it'll be good, I just wonder where they're gonna put all the people. I think they'll probably have to build some temporary stands up" Chris Flemming said. [at 1:29]

"I think it could be little bit challenging with the flow of traffic and getting the fans in," Holleman said. [at 1:50]

The veteran drivers of the track also warned the Cup Series drivers about the challenges posed by the flat quarter-mile oval. The regulars reckoned that taming the bull ring wasn't an easy task, and only the best would rise to the front.

The Bowman Gray stadium last hosted the Cup Series between 1958 and 1971, with pioneering drivers such as Junior Johnson and Richard Petty achieving success on the track.