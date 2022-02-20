Former F1 champion that qualified for Daytona 500 requires new engine

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has run into engine problems in his second outing at the Daytona 500. The Canadian is to race for the non-charter Team Hezeberg, driving the #27 Ford Mustang.

Villeneuve secured a spot in the 64th edition of the Daytona 500 in qualifying on Wednesday, coming in 36th in the final standings. The team, however, faced engine problems just the next day, which continued until Saturday. While his mechanics raced against the clock to fix the car, the 50-year-old explained the issue, saying:

“Well, we fixed the Thursday problem, but then we found out this morning [February 19, Saturday] that we’d dropped a valve, so we have to change the engine.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Having won the Formula 1 title and an Indy 500, where does making the Daytona 500 rank in the career of Jacques Villeneuve? He answers: Having won the Formula 1 title and an Indy 500, where does making the Daytona 500 rank in the career of Jacques Villeneuve? He answers: https://t.co/EKUEwlHwQD

As a result of the problems he faced, Villeneuve will start last on the grid. Should he overcome an engine change and a P40 start to miraculously win the Great American Race, he will become only the second driver to win the three most coveted laurels of the motorsport world — F1 title, Indy500 title, and the Daytona 500 trophy — after Mario Andretti.

The 1995 Indy500 winner spoke about his apprehensions before attempting NASCAR and how he feels now, saying:

“When I was in F1, I didn’t think I would be able to drive anything else. I was so focused and groomed for those kind of cars, and it’s not until I jumped into a NASCAR that I realized there was a lot of fun to be had driving something different, and I’ve had a blast ever since just jumping in different kind of cars.”

NASCAR confiscates car parts following Daytona 500 qualifying

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve was not alone in facing stumbling blocks in the lead-up to Sunday’s Great American Race. On Friday, NASCAR officials confiscated the wheels used by Rousch Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing and Team Penske.

Jordan Bianchi @Jordan_Bianchi Per NASCAR, officials "took possession of wheels" from Team Penske and RFK Racing. The wheels are being sent to the R&D Center for further inspection. No penalties yet, though that could change after inspection is completed at the R&D Center. Per NASCAR, officials "took possession of wheels" from Team Penske and RFK Racing. The wheels are being sent to the R&D Center for further inspection. No penalties yet, though that could change after inspection is completed at the R&D Center.

The NASCAR memo stating the development did not provide the number of wheels confiscated. It did, however, say that any penalties that could arise after the inspection of the parts will be applied at a later date. In the meantime, the wheels will be sent to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further inspection.

