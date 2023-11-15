Jake Garcia joins ThorSport Racing’s Truck Series 2024 lineup

Jake Garcia will join ThorSport Racing for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The 18-year-old, who drove for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in every race of the 2023 season barring Daytona, will continue to drive in the Truck Series, however, for a different team.

Jake Garcia will partner 2023 NASCAR Truck Series Champion, Ben Rhodes, at ThorSport Racing, among other drivers.

Although the team is yet to release its official driver line-up for the 2024 season, it is evident that Garcia is joining ThorSport Racing as a replacement for Hailie Deegan, who has signed a deal with Xfinity Series side AM Racing.

It is expected that the 18-year-old driver will pilot the #13 ThorSport Racing truck next season. However, an official confirmation still awaits.

In his rookie season in 2023, Jake Garcia scored three top five, nine top 10 finishes and one DNF as a McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver. Daniel Dye could be the driver to replace Garcia next season for MHR.

Jake Garcia reacts to jumping ships in the Truck Series

Reacting to the announcement of his move to ThorSport Racing, Garcia said in a statement (via Jayski):

“To have the chance to race for a championship organization like ThorSport Racing is huge for me. I’m extremely excited for this opportunity and cannot wait to get the 2024 season started.”

Garcia’s accomplishments in his short racing career make up for a promising resume given his tender age. He was the 2021 Southern Super Series Champion, becoming the youngest driver to do so.

The 18-year-old driver has also been crowned the Five Flags Speedway Super Late Model track champion in 2021. Adding to that, Garcia was named the 2020 Southern Super Series Rookie of the Year, and won the 2019 Five Flags Super Pro Late Model.

Garcia had the best finish of his season in the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway, when the 18-year-old driver ended the race in second position.

As Jake Garcia prepares for his upcoming racing adventure with ThorSport Racing, it'll be interesting to see how his NASCAR career unfolds.