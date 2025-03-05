Jamie Little makes her feelings known on IndyCar return after “11 years of being away”

Jamie Little has expressed her excitement following her return to IndyCar after an 11-year hiatus.

The sports commentator, who made a name for herself covering American open-wheel racing in her early years as a journalist, eventually made the decision to switch to stock car racing.

Little specifically ventured into NASCAR, covering the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series races as a pit reporter and play-by-play announcer.

However, the 46-year-old has returned to IndyCar, teaming up with the recently assembled star-studded unit at FOX Sports for the 2025 season.

Making a special appearance at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Little appeared to be blown away by the wheel-to-wheel action and intense racing on display at the Florida showpiece.

Following what was clearly an exciting return, the veteran motorsport expert took to social media to share her thoughts on being back in IndyCar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Little expressed her emotions about returning to the sport.

“After 11 years of being away from @IndyCar, it was quite a homecoming for me. Appreciate the drivers & teams for being so accommodating. 🩷🏁,” she wrote.

The excitement of the former NASCAR Cup Series reporter was evident, especially considering how the St. Petersburg Grand Prix unfolded.

The highly anticipated race, which saw Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin secure pole position, ultimately ended with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou winning the Grand Prix—and in spectacular fashion.

Little will look to continue her return to IndyCar coverage when the series heads to the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham.

Scott McLaughlin speaks with Jamie Little after IndyCar pole

Scott McLaughlin at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin interacted with Jamie Little after claiming pole position for the IndyCar race in St. Petersburg.

The 31-year-old, who had crashed his No. 3 car during a practice session the previous day, bounced back with a stellar lap to secure pole position in the lead-up to the Grand Prix.

Reflecting on his dramatic turnaround, McLaughlin spoke to FOX Sports’ Little, expressing his appreciation for his team and mechanics for repairing his car after the crash:

“Huge amount of respect; we have so much trust in each other, and they trusted I could do the job today. The guys and girls on this team, they’re stars. I had to repay them. I made a little silly mistake there, and I was glad to come back with them,” McLaughlin stated.

“I just wanted to get pole in the first race of the year. Good vibes. It’s just great vibes—immaculate vibes, we like to say. I’m very excited,” he added.

Unfortunately, race Sunday did not go as planned for the New Zealander, as an early caution affected his tire strategy, leaving him to settle for a P4 finish.

