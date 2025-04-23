Jamie Little publicly thanks Rick Hendrick's organisation for Jon Edwards celebration

FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little was among many notable figures from the racing community who gathered to remember Jon Rennen Edwards. On Tuesday, April 22, a solemn but heartfelt celebration was held at the Hendrick Motorsports Team Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, to honor the life of NASCAR's longtime public relations professional.

Little also publicly expressed her gratitude to Rick Hendrick's organization for hosting the ceremony. The event came 12 days after Edwards passed away at the age of 52 due to complications from a diabetes-related illness. The beloved communications veteran had served the sport for over three decades and was most recently appointed as the Director of Racing Communications at Hendrick Motorsports.

A trusted voice behind some of NASCAR’s biggest names, his death sent a wave of grief across the garage. The Fox pitside reporter Little was also shocked and saddened by the news, paid tribute to his passing, and attended the final celebration of his life.

In her message, Jamie Little paid tribute to Edwards' legacy and the community effort that made the farewell ceremony a warm and dignified affair. She expressed her gratitude on X:

"Yesterday we said goodbye to a good man, a friend & a staple in the NASCAR family for over 30 years. Thank you @TeamHendrick, Jon’s friends & family for allowing us to celebrate the life of Jon Edwards."

Fans and reporters across NASCAR media circles echoed the sentiment that Edwards had built lasting relationships.

The ceremony was held at 5:30 p.m. ET and was followed by a reception for friends, family, and colleagues. Located at the Hendrick campus on Papa Joe Hendrick Boulevard, the venue was fitting for a man who spent the last phase of his career shaping media relations for the Hendrick Motorsports team.

"Celebrating the life of Jon Edwards": Jamie Little joins the personal farewell

Jamie Little also shared a more personal moment on Instagram, posting a photo from her flight home after the event. The image captured a serene North Carolina skyline, accompanied by the caption:

"Celebrating the life of Jon Edwards today...beautifully done by @teamhendrick, his family & friends."

Fox reporter Jamie Little's recent story from her flight. Source: @jamielittletv (via Instagram)

From becoming Alabama’s top-ranked BMX rider at age 11 to managing the careers of champions like Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson, Jon Edwards led an extraordinary life. His career began in the early 1990s at North Carolina Motor Speedway.

Whether coordinating media access for drivers or supporting charitable causes, he remained steadfast in upholding the spirit of the sport. In his final years, he worked closely with Kyle Larson at HMS, continuing to shape the public image of NASCAR athletes.

He was also honored with multiple accolades, including NASCAR's Public Relations Representative of the Year Award and the Jim Chapman Award for lifetime achievement in the field. Beyond the statistics and job titles, Edwards was cherished for his role as a mentor and friend.

