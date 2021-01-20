Jamie McMurray to run Daytona 500 with Spire Motorsports

Jamie McMurray hasn't competed in a NASCAR sanctioned event in over a year, but that doesn't mean he can't. In fact, McMurray ran last year's edition of the great American race and while he only managed to finish 22nd, he still proved he can mix it up with the young guns.

Furthermore, he was chasing a second Daytona 500 victory.

“It doesn’t get any better than the Daytona 500, and I am so excited to have the opportunity, thanks to AdventHealth, to run this race one more time. I have enjoyed my time out of the car as an analyst covering NASCAR, but nothing can replace the feeling of actually racing,” McMurray said in a release announcing the news.

Fortunately for McMurray, he announced this week that he will join Spire Motorsports and compete in the 2021 edition of the 500. While Spire Motorsports might not seem like much, especially since they are somewhat of a backmarker team, the restrictor plate style of racing at Daytona International Speedway is a brilliant equalizer.

For example, NASCAR is known for their mile and mile and half tracks, which force the driver to rely on a variety of different factors. As for Daytona however, success at the track is mainly determined by how well you do in the draft and keeping yourself alive to the end.

Jamie McMurray accomplished it in 2010

Believe it or not, Jamie McMurray accomplished this in 2010, when he held off Dale Earnhardt Jr to win his very first Daytona 500. The finish was overshadowed by a pot hole on the track that had been halting the race all day. This left fans in 20 degree temperatures with the sun quickly going down.

Despite this thrilling win in NASCAR's version of the Super Bowl, McMurray would step away from full time action in 2018 to become a commentator for Fox Sports. He is mostly known now as a very insightful broadcaster that is able to bring fans into the action.

In the end, only time will tell if Spire Motorsports and Jamie McMurray are able to get to the finish line first, but it has to feel good to go fast again. It also could serve as a chance for McMurray to recapture his former glory. Maybe even show them young guns a thing or two in the process.