Jamie McMurray’s five-word jab at Katherine Legge slipped out just as the commercial break ended

NASCAR driver Katherine Legge came in as a last-minute replacement for J.J. Yeley in the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway. Legge did not initially qualify for the race in the #32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet. Reportedly, an agreement was reached between the JAR team and Joey Gase Motorsports to replace Yeley with the British driver.

On lap 52 of 250, Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich bumped into the back of Legge's #53 Chevy as she unexpectedly slowed down, leading to a collision with the SAFER barrier. The damage caused by the on-track incident ended her race prematurely.

During the CW Network broadcast, Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray took a subtle jab at the 44-year-old from Surrey, England, questioning how she landed the seat for the iconic event. The former NASCAR driver said:

"She bought her way in".

However, Truck Series driver Parker Kligerman, who was in the commentator's box with McMurray, then shed light on the incident that led to Legge's exit from the race:

"She's been put in a tough position here being in this car after not practicing in this car, jumping in it for the race. Obviously, a lot of sponsorship behind her there that wanted to be in this race after they missed it. It's just an unfamiliar race car already trying to learn the XFINITY series at a really tough race track. To be put in this position, the leaders trying to go by, really unfortunate."

Before coming to Rockingham, Katherine Legge made her most recent NASCAR appearance in this year’s Shriners Children’s 500, becoming the first woman since Danica Patrick to race in the Cup Series. Before that, the four-time IMSA race winner competed in five Xfinity Series events—four in 2018 and one in 2023. Her best finish came at Road America, where she claimed a career-best P14 in the Johnsonville 180.

While many fans may not have been happy with the decision to replace former Sprint Car champion J.J. Yeley, Legge, who is supposed to run nearly 12 races this season, marked off another race with a disappointing result.

Fans react as Katherine Legge gets a last-minute lifeline into Xfinity field at Rockingham

Katherine Legge, replacing J.J. Yeley, was reportedly driven by sponsorship influence and the financial support she brings. Jamie McMurray alluded to this during the broadcast, suggesting Legge had "bought" her seat.

Many in the NASCAR community have since voiced their frustration.

"This is beyond stupid," one X user said

"What a joke man," another fan said.

"Are you kidding me. J.J Yeley DESERVES to be in this race," one fan suggested.

Legge will compete next in the Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26, at 4:00 PM Eastern. Her next Cup Series race will be marked on NASCAR's international visit to Mexico.

