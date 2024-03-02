“Jamie is straight garbage": NASCAR fans slam broadcaster calling Rajah Caruth’s maiden Truck win

The NASCAR fanbase directed vicious jibes at the broadcaster for subpar reporting of Rajah Caruth's first-ever Truck Series triumph.

Spire Motorsports driver Rajah Caruth earned his maiden NASCAR Truck Series win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. During the same race weekend, Caruth secured his first P1 start from the grid.

The 21-year-old driver sealed the top spot by a minuscule margin of 0.851 seconds ahead of the P2 finisher, Tyler Ankrum. This comes after Rajah Caruth snatched the domination from Taylor Gray on lap 114 and led the 134-lap race till the checkered flag dropped.

After showcasing his superiority for 38 laps, Caruth became only the third African-American driver after Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace to etch his name as the winner of a NASCAR event. The fans were quick to congratulate the #71 Chevrolet driver.

However, many believed that Fox reporter Jamie Little didn't cover the race adequately and voiced their concern.

iRacing team owner, driver, and winner of the 2024 virtual Daytona 500, Alan Bailey called out the broadcasters for "doing the bare minimum." He penned down his verdict on Fox's reporting on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Big historic moment, first win, sim racer turned real racer, and THIS is the call from FOX?! 🤦‍♂️Talk about phoning it in and doing the bare minimum, video tomorrow on this failure by FOX."

Expand Tweet

The fanbase came forward to share their mutual belief over the underwhelming reporting of Raja Caruth's maiden NASCAR win:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rajah Caruth weighs in on his unprecedented NASCAR triumph at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Spire Motorsports driver started the third Truck race on NASCAR's calendar from the P1 spot after a blistering fast lap at the qualifying run where he topped 177.043 mph. Caruth shadowed the 2x NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Busch's P4 spot and season-opener Daytona winner Nick Sanchez, who took the P8 spot.

Despite starting his run from the front row, Caruth's position plummeted as an unfavorable pit stop and five seconds' worth of pace reduction slashed the #7 driver's odds of securing the win. Nonetheless, he went on to take the lead on lap 114, paving the way for his first-ever Truck Series win.

Rajah Caruth spoke to Fox reporter, Josh Sims, about his stellar performance. Sims shared the winner's revelation on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

“Yeah man it’s uh surreal. I thank you so much to Hendrickcars.com and Mr H for for putting me in this thing all year...so glad to get the win for team Chevy. Can’t thank my family enough you know so many people have helped me get to this point and um I just I can’t believe it.”

The winner of 2024 Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 added:

“I stayed cool, we lost track position at little portions of the race and we stayed in the game, it was just one step, one punch, one round at a time. My guys had me a great stop and we executed. There’s more to come.”

Expand Tweet