Jaw-dropping luxuries owned by Denny Hamlin: A look inside the NASCAR driver's extravagant lifestyle

Denny Hamlin has set himself apart on the race track with his extremely competitive pace and hunger to win. But apart from that, the #11 Toyota driver is also seemingly 'winning' in life as well.

With an estimated net worth of around $65 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), Denny Hamlin has manage to gather the luxiries of a lifetime, from an exquisite car collection to private jets and million-dollar yachts.

Hamlin's garage consists of a 2008 Lexus LS460L and a customized Porsche Panamera. But that is not where it stops, the collectors' items kick in with the 1967 Lincoln Continental and a super-rare Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition. Notably, only 50 of such models were made.

Adding to his love for speed is the VanDutch 40.2, a $2 million-dollar yacht. But that is not where it ends, he also co-owns a private jet.

Denny Hamlin has seemingly made some of the smartest investments in his life, but none of them tops the deal he stuck with NBA Legend Michael Jordan in 2021. The two superstars own 23XI Racing, a Cup Series NASCAR team that is the home to current drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

He resides in a mansion in Lake Norman in North Carolina, which is valued at around $10 million. It is equipped with some of the most magnificent choices of interiors.

What are the features of Denny Hamlin's 30,000 sq ft. mansion valued at $10m?

Constructed on the edge of Lake Norman, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's mansion seems to be a work of the future, featuring state-of-the-art resources.

Denny Hamlin has an indoor area where he can glance at his car collection anytime. But when he is not doing that, it is rather easy for him to travel across the home in the in-built elevator, make his way through a well-equipped basketball court and a gym, and perhaps find some time for bowling with friends.

The architectural masterpiece features a two-lane bowling alley along with the unbelievable devices mentioned. Additionally, it is also equipped with a private dock connected directly to the lake and a helicopter pad. It is quite apparent that absolutely no details were left in the construction of his mansion.

Denny Hamlin continues to be one of the most competitive racers in the Cup Series. Although he hasn't won a championship yet, 54 victories in his bag don't seem to leave him out of the top drivers' list. He recently revealed an aim to have at least 60 wins before retiring from the sport.