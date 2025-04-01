Jeb Burton to honor father's first season in the NASCAR Cup Series via Darlington paint scheme

Jeb Burton, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for Jordan Anderson Racing, will run a special paint scheme on his #27 Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway. NASCAR is celebrating the throwback weekend at Darlington, and Jeb has decided to honor his father, Ward Burton, by bringing back the livery that he used in his first NCS season back in 1994.

Ward Burton, born on October 25, 1961, in South Boston, Virginia, is a retired professional stock car racing driver. He is best known for his success in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he competed for 13 seasons between 1994 and 2007 and secured a total of five career wins. Out of the five, Ward Burton's victories in the 2001 Southern 500 and the 2002 Daytona 500 stand out in his career as they came at two of the most celebrated tracks in NASCAR history.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports shared the new livery, which will be used on Jeb Burton's #27 car this weekend. He shared a photo of the paint scheme via a post on X, which read:

"Jeb Burton throwing back to his dad (Ward Burton) for Darlington."

Ward Burton's other wins included the 1995 AC Delco 400 at Rockingham, the 2000 Mall.com 400 at Darlington, and the 2002 New England 300 at Loudon (his final Cup Series victory). In addition to his wins, Burton achieved 82 top-ten finishes and secured seven pole positions over 375 Cup Series starts.

His best season came in 1999, finishing 9th in the overall standings. Jeb has one top-10 finish in the seven NXS races so far in 2025 and hopes to add another stellar performance at Darlington using his father's livery.

Jeb Burton teams up with local brand AJ Transport in a multi-race partnership

NASCAR Xfinity: Jeb Burton at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race in Phoenix - Source: Imagn

Jeb Burton is currently competing in his third consecutive full-time season in the NXS with Jordan Anderson Racing, driving the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro. The team has been able to secure a multi-race sponsorship deal with AJ Transport, a brand that is happy to support its hometown driver.

Burton's special throwback livery at Darlington is part of the new sponsorship deal. Other than this, AJ Transport will also serve as the primary sponsor for Jeb Burton in two other races: the race in Atlanta in June and the race in Bristol in September. Speaking on the new collaboration with his hometown company, Burton shared (via Speedway Digest):

"Darlington is shaping up to be a really special weekend for my family and I. I'm very proud of my family's racing heritage and its connection to South Boston, Va., and to have a company from my hometown on the car makes it even more special. So grateful to MC, Benny, and everyone at AJ Transport for supporting me on this racing journey."

Burton will be back on the track with the throwback theme in Saturday's Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington. The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm ET.

