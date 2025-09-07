Jeb Burton makes feelings clear after a hard hit at WWTR derailed his playoff hopes

Jeb Burton entered Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway with a tough task ahead of him: closing a 31-point deficit on his cousin, Harrison Burton, and making the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. But things went southward with 52 laps to go.Starting the race 19th alongside Kyle Sieg, driver of the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford, Burton tried everything to gain positions through the traffic. The Jordan Anderson Racing driver even exchanged blows with his cousin while battling for track position. However, nothing seemed to work for him.Right when he was running 18th on Lap 111, disaster struck the 33-year-old, Halifax, Virginia native. He suffered a tire failure, which sent him into the outside wall right at the Turn 2 exit. His right front was seen erupting flames, clearly indicating that his day had just ended.Reflecting on his day, Burton told Bob Pockrass of FOX,“I feel like we've done everything we can do until we have a technical alliance or have information coming from somewhere. My guys work really hard while we're racing against a lot of money and a lot of support.”“So we're working and trying to make our car better. We've been a long way in three years. We just got to keep getting better,” he added.As things stand, Jeb Burton will not make the playoffs this year. However, he can still try to log his maiden win of the season.When Jeb Burton got emotional after a potential win slipped from his handsJeb Burton got emotional after his race at Talladega Superspeedway back in April. Burton was vying for his first win of the season, which would have given him an automatic ticket to the 2025 playoffs.While the two-time winner at Talladega cruised three-wide, hoping to grab the lead, NASCAR waved the yellow when Burton’s fellow racer, Connor Zilisch, rammed into the outside wall. After reviewing the concluding moments of the race, NASCAR determined that Austin Hill was narrowly ahead of Burton right before the caution was thrown. But Burton didn’t agree with the decision.“I feel like when the caution flew, I was ahead of the #21 [Hill],&quot; argued Burton in his post-race interview. “Last week at Rockingham, we got pretty screwed by a yellow and it put me back a row. And today, (we) lose the race because of a timing line.“It was then that Burton was moved to tears. Visibly emotional, the driver told CW Sports,“We don't have a lot of chances to win. That's what is frustrating.”Next up for Jeb Burton is the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Scheduled for this coming Friday, September 12, the 300-lap event will stream live on CW with radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.