Jeb Burton slams NASCAR’s ‘bullshit’ evidence, demands concrete proof of his defeat

Jeb Burton has slammed NASCAR's "bullshit evidence" after the officials declared Austin Hill the winner of the Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The Richard Childress Racing driver won the race under caution in a three-wide fashion, next to Burton and teammate Jesse Love.

It marked Hill's first Talladega victory, making him an all-time Xfinity winner on drafting tracks. However, Burton, who officially lost the battle by 0.001 seconds, believed his #27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet was ahead of Hill's #21 Chevy when Connor Zilisch spun while attempting to block Love.

The front pack's photograph, taken at the time of caution, convinced NASCAR to deem Hill the winner; however, Burton declined to accept it as concrete proof. Instead, the #27 driver demanded the timing line.

“That’s a bullshit photo,” Jeb Burton told Frontstretch. “How do you know that he’s ahead of me? Where is the timing line? Show me the timing line."

"That doesn’t make it any better," he added.

Burton last emerged triumphant for Jordan Anderson Racing during his 2023 campaign at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Austin Hill makes his feelings known after dethroning Jeb Burton from the Talladega win

Austin Hill defeats Jeb Burton- NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn

Jeb Burton showed promising signs of securing the win and punching his playoff ticket. The Virginian began the 113-lap event from fifth and kept his #27 machine in the top 10. He collected five stage points through his 10th and seventh-place finishes in both stages, and led seven laps to become poised for triumph.

Burton inched closer to his maiden win as he moved inside to challenge Zilisch for the lead on the final lap. However, his attempt turned out futile as, according to NASCAR, Hill was ahead at the time of the caution.

The RCR driver kicked off the race from second and led 19 laps before dominating the three-wide photo finish.

“Man, we really had to work for that one. It just seemed like our car was really good. Everyone at RCR and RCR engines are bad to the bone, like always. We had to work. I thought the 2 (Love) was really good and when we got the push from the 2 going into [turn] one, he got inside of me and I thought that was a bad mistake and I should have covered it. So I thought we were done. But I just locked in and kept pushing the heck out of the 2-car," Hill said via NASCAR.

Hill then commented that he expected either him or Jeff Burton to win the race.

“I knew it was either me or the 27 [Burton]. Man, to win them – any way you win them is always great – and finally to conquer Talladega, that’s something I’ve really wanted to do for a long time."

With his Talladega win, Austin Hill has dethroned Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart as the all-time winningest driver on drafting-style tracks.

