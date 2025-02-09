Jeb Burton to be sponsored by Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari sponsor for 3 races

With the NASCAR Xfinity Series kicking off next week, Jeb Burton has shared his excitement to have back in his corner one of his usual sponsors, Celsius Energy Drink, for three races. The company also sponsored him during each of the previous two seasons with Jordan Anderson Racing. Celsius also sponsors Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

Burton has won two races (Talladega 2021 and 2023) in 11 years in the Xfinity Series, with 40 top ten finishes, and a personal-best 10th place in the overall standings in 2021. He comes from a family with a rich NASCAR pedigree, as his father and uncle were also racecar drivers; and his cousin Harrison currently runs for AM Racing.

His #27 car will once more bear the mark of the energy drink for three races, as announced by the driver himself, on X.

Trending

"Excited to announce that @CelsiusOfficial is back for three primary races on the 27 car this season," Jeb Burton wrote.

Expand Tweet

The energy drink will be part of a wide range of sponsors in Jeb Burton's repertoire, such as Grand Springs Natural Water, FlyAlliance, and Wildlife Research Center.

A new pairing for Jeb Burton at Jordan Anderson

Starting this year, Jordan Anderson Racing will replace Parker Retzlaff with Blaine Perkins as Jeb Burton's partner and the team is eager to see what they can do as a duo. For the previous two years, Retzlaff was in charge of the team's #31, and during that span, he logged only three top fives and 11 top 10 finishes. John Bommarito, co-owner of JAR-BA, addressed the change to the fans on the team's official website in December 2024:

"We’re eager to see what Jeb and Blaine can accomplish together. Both of these drivers embody the integrity and tenacity we aim to bring to the track, and with the entire JAR-BA family behind them, we know we’re set for another season of great achievements."

Jeb Burton said on the team's official website that he is building momentum with Shane Whitbeck as his crew chief, that he is grateful for the partners and the fans, and that he is eager to give them something to cheer for.

"We’re building something special here, and I’m ready to carry the momentum forward into 2025. It’s a privilege to work with this team, and I’m grateful to Jordan, John, Shane, and all our great partners involved for their belief in what we’re doing. I’m looking forward to putting this Chevrolet back up-front next season and giving our fans something to cheer for."

As for Perkins, he's a young driver who started in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2015 and won his first race in 2020. He made his Xfinity Series debut a year later and now has the opportunity to pair with Burton at Jordan Anderson. In September 2024, he even talked to Dustin Albino of Jayski about his future if racing stock cars didn't go as planned.

"It’s something where if racing doesn’t work out, having that option to go back to school is on the table."

It remains to be seen how much of an effect Blaine Perkins can have on Jordan Anderson's overall results, and the team will hope for a strong Xfinity Series campaign this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback