“Jeff Burton, your little boy has done it”: Reliving Leigh Diffey’s iconic commentary on Harrison Burton’s historic Daytona 500 win in 2024

At the 2024 Daytona summer race, Coke Zero Sugar 400, Harrison Burton grabbed his very first NASCAR Cup Series victory, and he did it with a bang as he managed an overtime last-lap pass on Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag and secure a NASCAR playoff berth. The moment struck a heartstring when Leigh Diffey, on commentary, acknowledged Burton’s iconic father, Jeff.This triumphant moment was also the milestone 100th win for Wood Brothers Racing. Only 23 years old and just off the overtime restart next to Busch, Burton went ahead, thanks to a valuable shove from Parker Retzlaff that moved him past Busch in the last corner. Passing the finish line first, still ahead of Busch, Burton received the green flag, lighting up a heartfelt victory celebration and also a congratulatory radio call from his father, Jeff Burton, a former NASCAR driver and commentator. He actually came out on top only on the last lap of a race that had 16 leaders and 40 lead changes.On the last lap, Diffey described Burton blocking Busch and racing towards the line:“He gets back up, comes to the line, Jeff, your little boy has done it! Harrison Burton wins in Daytona and does what his uncle and dad did.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarrison Burton's NASCAR 2025 season is quite a bit of a journey with plenty of bright spots and a lot of work still to be done, especially in the Xfinity Series, where he decided to make a comeback drive for AM Racing. He has registered two top-fives and 10 top 10s this season in the Xfinity series. His average results place him right in the middle of the pack, and so far, he has not made any notable appearances in terms of victories or playoff qualifications.Harrison Burton admits he still has a “sour taste” after Wood Brothers Racing sacked himHarrison Burton has openly shared his reflections on being &quot;let go&quot; by Wood Brothers Racing well before his surprise victory at Daytona in 2024. He credits the situation with freeing him from external pressures, allowing him to &quot;race his own way,&quot; which sparked better performances, including qualifying well, racing strongly, and ultimately winning a landmark race. Burton describes this period as a valuable learning experience that has helped him grow as a driver and will benefit his career moving forward. While speaking to Joseph Srigley, Burton said:&quot;I've been up front with AM since beginning, and they want this for me to hopefully wonder and get back to the Cup Series. It wasn't the run I wanted. I have a sour taste in my mouth from that, and I feel like I'm capable.&quot; [01:00 onwards]He further added:&quot;So kind of an awkward taste in my mouth right to leave after winning, and have to watch the Daytona 500 on TV was one of the hardest, probably one of the hardest days of my life. So definitely hungry to get back, but also focused on the now and understanding that I have an amazing opportunity with an amazing group of people in an amazing series.&quot;Despite the difficult news of parting ways after three years with Wood Brothers Racing, Harrison Burton has maintained a positive and amicable relationship with the team.