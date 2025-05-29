Jeff Burton's nephew, Jeb Burton, drives the No. 27 car for the Jordan Anderson racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity series. The 32-year-old driver has been around racing in NASCAR for almost a decade.

Burton kept jumping around occasional Cup Series starts and temporary stints in the Xfinity series. However, for the last three years, he has been a constant with the Jordan Anderson Racing team in the Xfinity series.

Burton achieved his first win in the Xfinity series in 2021, racing for the Kaulig Racing team. He then moved to the JAR team in 2021 and won early, at theTalladega Superspeedway in 2023. After a poor season in 2024, he has bounced back this season and looks set to qualify for the playoffs.

"The next 13 races are important. I’m thinking that if we can just do what we’re doing, not make any mistakes, and not have any mechanical failures, and not do anything dumb, we should be able to make the playoffs. I feel like our cars are getting better every week.” Jeb Burton said (via NASCAR.com).

Burton's entire focus this season has been on securing stage points. The driver decided to stay out to earn points despite the team's desire to pit in Rockingham Speedway. He's ninth in the Xfinity series rankings this season, with 343 points.

Jeb Burton is the nephew of former Cup Series driver Jeff Burton and the son of former Cup Series driver Ward Burton. His cousin, Harrison Burton, is also an active driver in the Xfinity Series.

Jeff Burton and Philip Ellis finish second in the GT World Challenge at Sebring

Jeff Burton and Philip Ellis drove the No. 91 Regulator Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 during the SRO GT World Challenge America at Sebring International Raceway. The event concluded on May 18, with the No. 91 team drivers achieving a second-place finish.

A former Cup series driver, Jeff Burton, took the car from Ellis on Saturday, finishing second after maintaining a strong position against other drivers. Burton started the race on Sunday and recovered from an early spin after handing over the car to Philip Ellis. Ellis took over and finished just 0.417 seconds behind the race leader.

Joey Logano and Jeff Burton walking together at Daytona - Source: Imagn

Jeff Burton has 23 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, including two victories in the Coca-Cola 600. He raced last in the Cup Series in 2014 and works as a commentator for NBC Sports, reporting for NASCAR races. Burton's son, Harrison, and nephew, Jeb, both compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

