Jeff Burton's nephew chases redemption as NASCAR Xfinity playoffs hopes hang in the balance

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeff Burton's nephew, Jeb Burton, touched upon his ongoing Xfinity Series campaign and stated that he was content with his performances so far. Burton, who is yet to win a race this season, termed his season as 'okay' and revealed that there's no scope for any mistake from here on.

Burton is the son of Ward Burton, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver, nephew of Jeff Burton, and cousin of Harrison Burton (son of Jeff Burton). He is currently racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Jordan Anderson Racing under full-time obligation and is in charge of the #27 Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Burton recently sat with On3 and discussed everything about his NASCAR journey, especially about the ongoing season. Speaking about it in detail, here's what he said:

“Some of the races have got away with us on the last lap,” Jeb Burton told On3. “I was running sixth at Daytona and got wrecked and finished 16th, and then [in Martinsville] I was running ninth on the last lap and got wrecked and finished 11th. So I wish I had those back."

“But I think we’ve done okay. We need to clean up some mistakes and make our cars a little bit better so we can make the playoffs. We’re right on the edge of the playoffs right now, so just can’t have any mistakes," he further added.

Currently, Jeb Burton is in 13th place in the drivers' standings with 207 points to his name. So far, he managed a top 10 and led four laps. His average start position has been 20.778, and his average finish position has been 16.333. Burton's best race finish this season was sixth at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

When Jeff Burton's nephew rejected genie and said he would rather earn NASCAR championship on his own

Back in August 2015, Jeb Burton sat with Jeff Gluck of USA Today to answer 12 questions as a customary tradition. During one of the questions, Gluck asked if a genie were to promise Burton a championship, and in return, he would have to leave a hobby forever, what his response would be.

Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton (27) pits during the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Here's how the nephew of Jeff Burton responded:

"That sounds like I’d have to wish for it to get it. I’d rather go earn it. It’d be more memorable and you’d know all the hard work you put into winning those things. Plus, I’m not going to give up hunting."

10 years down the line, Jeb Burton is yet to win a championship in NASCAR (Truck, Xfinity, or Cup Series.) His best Truck Series finish was fifth in 2013, his best Xfinity Series finish was 10th in 2021, and his best Cup Series finish was 38th in 2015.

